In Pictures: Dog lovers and their canine companions enjoy annual Goodwoof event

Goodwood in West Sussex may be best known for horse and motor racing, but for dog lovers it also offers a key date for their calendars – Goodwoof.

Goodwoof, held on the Goodwood estate in Chichester, is an annual celebration of dogs which features a variety of activities for animals and their owners.

The dachshund breed parade at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)

Dogs strike a pose at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)

The Duke of Richmond opened Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)

One hound enjoys the surroundings (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)

The event, held in glorious sunshine, attracted several celebrities.

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds was among those who attended (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)

Author Sir Michael Morpurgo gives a talk to guests in literary corner (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)

One dog enjoys walkies at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)

Dancer AJ Pritchard with guests at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)

Letty Swindells, aged 10, with dogs Woody and Raffy at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)