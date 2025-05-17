In Pictures: Dog lovers and their canine companions enjoy annual Goodwoof event
Goodwood in West Sussex may be best known for horse and motor racing, but for dog lovers it also offers a key date for their calendars – Goodwoof.
Goodwoof, held on the Goodwood estate in Chichester, is an annual celebration of dogs which features a variety of activities for animals and their owners.
The event, held in glorious sunshine, attracted several celebrities.