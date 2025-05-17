Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Dog lovers and their canine companions enjoy annual Goodwoof event

Goodwoof is an annual celebration of dogs which features a variety of activities for animals and their owners.

By contributor PA
Published
Last updated
A general view of dogs at Goodwoof, held at the Goodwood estate in West Sussex
Goodwoof is held at the Goodwood estate in West Sussex (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)

Goodwood in West Sussex may be best known for horse and motor racing, but for dog lovers it also offers a key date for their calendars – Goodwoof.

Goodwoof, held on the Goodwood estate in Chichester, is an annual celebration of dogs which features a variety of activities for animals and their owners.

The dachshund breed parade at Goodwoof
The dachshund breed parade at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)
Three dogs strike a pose at Goodwoof
Dogs strike a pose at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)
The Duke of Richmond (centre) opens Goodwoof
The Duke of Richmond opened Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)
A dachsund looks at the camera
One hound enjoys the surroundings (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)

The event, held in glorious sunshine, attracted several celebrities.

Ellie Simmonds holds a dachsund
Paralympian Ellie Simmonds was among those who attended (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)
Author Sir Michael Morpurgo gives a talk to guests in literary corner
Author Sir Michael Morpurgo gives a talk to guests in literary corner (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)
A dog runs beside its owner
One dog enjoys walkies at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)
Dancer AJ Pritchard (second from right) with guest at Goodwoof
Dancer AJ Pritchard with guests at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)
Letty Swindells, aged 10, with dogs Woody and Raffy at Goodwoof
Letty Swindells, aged 10, with dogs Woody and Raffy at Goodwoof (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)
Three dogs take part in Goodwoof
Three pals enjoy Goodwoof 2025 (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/pa)
