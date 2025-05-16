Tributes left at ex-RAF base where fire killed firefighters and member of public

Floral tributes have been left at a former RAF base where a huge fire killed two firefighters and a member of the public.

A London firefighter and sub-officer who was on retained duty with Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (OFRS) and a firefighter from OFRS both died after explosions were heard at Bicester Motion on Thursday.

Two further OFRS firefighters suffered serious injuries and are currently in hospital, Oxfordshire County Council said.

Thames Valley Police have launched an unexplained death probe but it is “currently not a criminal investigation”, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe said.

Ten fire and rescue crews were called to tackle the blaze at 6.39pm, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

Members of the public started to lay flowers and tributes at the scene of the fire on Friday.

Three bouquets were laid under the Bicester Motion sign outside the former RAF base where a heavy police presence remains in place.

A handwritten note read: “Thank you for your service. Our hearts are with the services and families.”

The note featured hand-drawn pictures of an ambulance, police officer, doctor, and firefighter.

Flowers and messages left outside Bicester Motion (Emily Smith/PA)

The flowers also include a handpicked bunch of daisies.

Other cards read: “Our hearts have broken for the loss of two heroes. All our love and prayers.

“With deepest sympathy and condolences to the friends, family, loved ones and colleagues.”

A message left from Thames Valley Police read: “To my Red Light Family, in memory of two heroes.

“With deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to family and friends. Always in our thoughts, your Blue Light Family (TVP)”

A group of school children also arrived to pay tribute at the scene.

The council said the blaze is now under control.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the deaths as “devastating news”, adding: “The bravery of our firefighters is astounding. Hoping those in hospital make a full and swift recovery.”

Chief fire officer Rob MacDougall gave an emotional statement at the scene of the fire, saying: “I am immensely proud and grateful for the exemplary multi-agency response and the unwavering bravery demonstrated by all the emergency services personnel.”

Eyewitnesses described seeing the “black” smoke in the sky from the other side of town.

Stay-at-home mother Julie Stocker said she saw the flames from her bedroom window, and heard “various explosions”.

The 46-year-old, who lives across the road from Bicester Motion, said: “We could hear the crackle of the fire and then obviously the various explosions and stuff.

“(The smoke) was going very high. It was a mixture of white smoke and then really thick black smoke.”

She said the site where the fire took place is usually “very busy” and has seen workers being turned away by police this morning.

Mr MacDougall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters.

“Families have been informed and are being supported.”

Kieran McGurk, a product director who lives opposite Bicester Motion – formerly known as Bicester Heritage, said he heard “multiple bangs” and saw a plume of smoke while out walking.

Damaged buildings at Bicester Motion, the site of a former RAF base which is home to more than 50 specialist businesses (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Historic England claims the famous airfield is “the most complete and strongly representative example of an RAF airbase” in Britain.

The site is now home to classic car restoration and engineering businesses.

In a statement, Bicester Motion said: “We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that two firefighters and a close friend of the site have lost their lives.

“There are no words at times like this, but our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.

“We pray for the two firefighters in hospital.

“The bravery shown by the emergency services teams has been overwhelming.

“We are grateful for all the support and especially the exceptional work by all in such unprecedented circumstances.”

Bicester Motion confirmed the site will remain closed over the weekend.