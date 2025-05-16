PM speaks to Trump and European allies to ‘closely align’ response to Russia

The leaders of the UK, France, Germany and Poland have spoken to Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump to begin “closely aligning” a response to Russia’s “unacceptable” position in Ukraine peace talks, Sir Keir Starmer said.

The Prime Minister, Mr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz and Donald Tusk held a phone call with the US president to discuss “developments” in the negotiations on Friday, he said.

Speaking to reporters in Tirana, the Prime Minister said: “We just had a meeting with President Zelensky and then a phone call with President Trump to discuss the developments in the negotiations today.

“And the Russian position is clearly unacceptable, and not for the first time.

“So as a result of that meeting with President Zelensky and that call with President Trump we are now closely aligning our responses and will continue to do so.”

The leaders criticised Russia’s response (Ian Nicholson/PA)

More than 40 leaders have arrived in the Albanian capital for talks, which are expected to focus on intensifying sanctions on Russia if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire, with Russian energy likely to be a target.

Moscow has so far resisted calls for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire backed by both Kyiv and Washington.