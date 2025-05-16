Man pleads guilty to murder of 96-year-old woman killed in house fire

A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 96-year-old woman who died in a fire at her home.

Firefighters were called to an address in Mill Road, Liss, Hampshire, at 4.29am on May 17 2024, where the body of Emma Finch was found.

Joshua Powell, of Elmfield Court, Lindford, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday and entered a guilty plea to a murder charge, Hampshire Constabulary said.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing on July 25.

In a tribute released through police after her death, Ms Finch’s family said: “The death of our dear Mum at the age of 96, has left a huge void in our lives, more so as to the circumstances surrounding her untimely death.

“We as a family would like to express our sincerest thanks to all the emergency services that attended Mum’s house on Friday, and the extensive team now investigating Mum’s death.

“The professionalism shown by all the services involved, the dignity shown to Mum brings much comfort to us at this very difficult time, for which we are so very grateful.

“We as a family request privacy at this time to help us come to terms with our loss. RIP Mum x”