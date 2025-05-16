Lynx abandoned in the Cairngorms settle in at their new home

Three juvenile lynx which were illegally released in the Cairngorms National Park in January have arrived at their new home at the Highland Wildlife Park, a few miles from where they were found.

The wildcats were rescued in freezing overnight temperatures by experts from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) after being spotted in the national park.

A fourth lynx died overnight after being captured in January.

Experts roundly condemned the release of the animals as “reckless”, saying it was “very unlikely” the animals would have survived in the wild.

The lynx were initially taken to Edinburgh Zoo where they were cared for while they underwent quarantine, before being moved to the Highland Wildlife Park on Friday.

RZSS chief executive David Field said: “We are very pleased to welcome the lynx to Highland Wildlife Park and grateful to our members and everyone who made a donation to help us care for these wonderful cats.

“The lynx were clearly habituated to humans and would most likely have died if they hadn’t been rescued as they would not have been able to find food for themselves.

“Caring for these cats at Highland Wildlife Park will help raise awareness of this incredible species and support discussions about how to reintroduce wildlife in Scotland responsibly”.

The lynx were initially cared for at Edinburgh Zoo before being moved to their new home (RZSS/PA)

Visitors to the park will be able to see the lynx in their new home, with RZSS also planning educational talks and activities to help people learn more about the species and the conservation challenges they face.

Mr Field went on: “We are very proud of the response of our team, who worked with Police Scotland and other partners to safely rescue these animals in freezing overnight temperatures.

“All three lynx have curious personalities, they love playing together, especially with balls and other toys.

“We are sure they will be a big hit with everyone who comes to see them.”

A prize draw has been launched giving the public the chance to meet and name one of the lynx. To enter visit crowdfunder.co.uk/name-a-lynx