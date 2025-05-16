Laurence Fox denies encouraging people to damage Ulez cameras

Laurence Fox has denied encouraging people to damage ultra low emission zone (Ulez) cameras in London.

The actor-turned-politician is accused of posting messages on X between September 12 and October 4 2023 “which were capable of encouraging the commission of an either-way offence”.

In some of his posts Fox, 46, allegedly wrote about the cameras being torn down and praised anti-Ulez activists known as “Blade Runners”, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday.

He appeared in court to plead not guilty to a charge of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either-way offence.

TFL said that in the relevant period there were some 700 incidents of damage to cameras with a cost of more than £920,000, prosecutors say.

A camera is installed for the Ultra Low Emission Zone (PA)

Encouraging someone to threaten damage to property can result in the same sentence as making the threat, which is up to 10 years in prison, the Sentencing Council confirmed.

Fox was granted unconditional bail to attend Croydon Crown Court on June 13.

Cameras have been repeatedly damaged after the Ulez area was expanded to cover all of London in 2023.

They allow Transport for London (TfL) to monitor the cars that enter and exit the zone.

Vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee when used in the Ulez zone, or face a fine.

Videos have been posted online showing “Blade Runners” cutting the cameras’ wires or completely removing the devices.