Lammy visits Pakistan in push for ‘durable peace’ with India

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has visited Pakistan and vowed the UK would play its part in turning the “fragile ceasefire” between Pakistan and India into lasting peace.

Mr Lammy welcomed the ceasefire with India as he met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials during the first visit of a UK foreign secretary to Pakistan since 2021.

He said the British Pakistani and British Indian diasporas would particularly welcome news of the pause in fighting and increased stability for Pakistan and India.

The Foreign Secretary was in contact with his Indian counterpart on Thursday and plans to travel to New Delhi soon.

Pakistan and India agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire over the weekend after escalating hostilities between the two nuclear-armed rivals followed a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Mr Lammy said: “The images of conflict between India and Pakistan were distressing for all of us in Britain: but in particular the millions of Brits with Indian and Pakistani heritage, and the many British nationals living in both of these countries.

“Ever since the horrendous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the UK has done all it can to play a supportive role to reduce tensions, get to a ceasefire and condemn terrorism.”

He said it was a positive that the two sides, who he said are “both great friends to the UK”, have agreed to a pause in hostilities that is holding.

Mr Lammy added: “Because of the deep and historic links between our populations and our governments, we are determined to play our part to counter terrorism and ensure this fragile ceasefire becomes a durable peace.”