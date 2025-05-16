Immediate action needed to prevent people starving to death in Gaza, Martin says

Israel must refrain from further military operations in Gaza and lift a blockade on humanitarian aid into the region, Ireland’s premier and six other European leaders have said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is among seven signatories of a joint statement on Palestine, calling on all parties to the conflict to enter into negotiations on a ceasefire and release all hostages.

It condemns “further escalation in the West Bank”, including through settler violence and the expansion of illegal settlements.

The leaders state that any force displacement of Palestinians would constitute a breach of international law.

The statement reads: “We will not be silent in front of the man-made humanitarian catastrophe that is taking place before our eyes in Gaza.

“More than 50.000 men, women, and children have lost their lives. Many more could starve to death in the coming days and weeks unless immediate action is taken.

“We call upon the government of Israel to immediately reverse its current policy, refrain from further military operations and fully lift the blockade, ensuring safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian aid to be distributed throughout the Gaza strip by international humanitarian actors and according to humanitarian principles.

“United Nations and humanitarian organizations, including UNRWA, must be supported and granted safe and unimpeded access.

“We call upon all parties to immediately engage with renewed urgency and good faith in negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of all hostages, and acknowledge the important role played by the United States, Egypt and Qatar in this regard.”

The statement is also signed by Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, Luxembourgish Prime Minister Luc Frieden, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir.

It adds: “This is the basis upon which we can build a sustainable, just and comprehensive peace, based on the implementation of the two-State solution.

“We will continue to support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, and work in the framework of the United Nations and with other actors, like the Arab League and Arab and Islamic States, to move forward to achieve a peaceful and sustainable solution.

“Only peace can bring security for Palestinians, Israelis and the region, and only respect for international law can secure lasting peace.

“We also condemn the further escalation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with increased settler violence, the expansion of illegal settlements and intensified Israel military operations. Forced displacement or the expulsion of the Palestinian people, by any means, is unacceptable and would constitute a breach of international law.

“We reject any such plans or attempts at demographic change.

“We must assume the responsibility to stop this devastation.”