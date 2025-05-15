Why has the UK economy grown and what impact do tariffs have?

The UK economy grew in the first three months of 2025 by more than expected, and at the fastest rate in a year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.7% between January and March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, ahead of the 0.6% some economists had been forecasting.

While economists and the Government have welcomed the data showing the economy was strengthening at the beginning of the year, experts have pointed out that the picture has changed significantly since then, with Donald Trump unleashing new US tariffs in April.

Here, the PA news agency looks at why GDP has increased and what’s next for the UK economy.

– What is gross domestic product?

Gross domestic product, or GDP, is the term typically used to describe the size of a nation’s economy.

It is the measure of what is going on financially across all companies, governments and households.

– What drove growth at the beginning of 2025?

The UK’s services sector was the biggest driver of growth, which picked up by 0.7% over the quarter.

The wide-reaching industry is a dominant part of the UK economy, spanning businesses including hospitality, entertainment and culture, finance and insurance, and real estate and business services.

The ONS said growth in services was “broad based, with wholesale, retail and computer programming all having a strong quarter as did car leasing and advertising”.

Production also “grew significantly” over the quarter, up 1.1%, following a period of decline. This incorporates sectors including manufacturing, mining, and electricity supply.

– Do the GDP figures mean the economy is healthy?

Experts have said it is positive that the economy was in good shape at the beginning of the year, and marks a rebound after being more or less flat throughout the second half of 2024.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the GDP figures “show the strength and potential of the UK economy”.

“Up against a backdrop of global uncertainty we are making the right choices now in the national interest,” she said.

However, the latest data covers the period before some significant changes to UK and global economic conditions from April – namely tax rises, and Donald Trump introducing new tariffs on US imports.

– What effect will tax rises have?

The higher rate of employer national insurance, coupled with increases to the national living wage, have driven up labour costs for many businesses since April.

Experts said this could lead to businesses pulling back spending or cutting staff, or passing on higher costs through price rises.

Nevertheless, economists pointed out that the latest ONS figures showed a burst of business investment over the first quarter – which jumped by 5.9%, following a 1.9% decline at the end of 2024.

This suggests that firms may not have been as worried about the April cost rises as previously thought and indicates economic momentum heading into a more uncertain period.

– What about tariffs?

James Smith, an economist for ING, suggested there was evidence of “front-loading” over the first quarter – meaning businesses were ramping up exports in anticipation of trade demand falling sharply.

“Manufacturing was up by 0.8% in the first three months of the year, and we know that transport equipment – the major export to the US – drove the bulk of that growth,” he said.

It suggests that businesses were trying to get ahead before US President Donald Trump introduced a 10% levy on almost all goods entering the US.

Since the president’s “liberation day” tariff announcements in April, things have become more uncertain for businesses that trade with the world’s biggest economy.

The UK has since agreed a trade agreement with the US which will relieve pressure on certain sectors, but experts think the wider uncertainty has been dragging on businesses and households’ willingness to spend money.

– Will the economy keep growing?

The Bank of England predicted last week that the UK economy will grow by 1% this year, upgrading its previous 0.75% forecast on the back of a strong start to 2025.

However, it cut its growth forecast to 1.25% for 2026, from 1.5% in its February projections, as a result of the impact of tariffs.

Experts predict the jump in GDP will likely be short-lived (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Economists think economic growth will slow in the coming quarters, but that lower interest rates and higher wages could provide a tonic for consumers.

Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist for Deutsche Bank, said: “The jump in GDP will likely be short-lived, however.

“Trade uncertainty will likely hit its peak in the second quarter of 2025. Exporters will likely see reduced demand as well from higher US tariffs and weaker global demand.”

Elliott Jordan-Doak, a senior UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that a “broader slowdown in global growth” could be offset by “fading consumer caution and real wage increases” boosting UK workers.