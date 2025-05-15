Top special forces general Gwyn Jenkins named head of the Royal Navy

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins has been named as the new head of the Royal Navy, the Ministry of Defence said, following the earlier than expected departure of his predecessor.

Royal Marine Sir Gwyn replaces Admiral Sir Benjamin Key as First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff.

He is the first Royal Marine to be appointed to the role, and he has also been made an aide-de-camp to the King.

In a statement, Sir Gwyn said: “It is an honour to be selected as the next First Sea Lord.

“I feel extremely privileged to lead the exceptional sailors and marines of the Royal Navy at this pivotal time for UK Defence.

“Throughout my career, I have always been motivated by the vital role the Royal Navy has in keeping our nation safe.

“To do that now, we need to accelerate our return to a war fighting force that is ready for conflict, expand our modernisation efforts and deliver the Royal Navy our nation needs.”

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins has been named as the next First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff (Ministry of Defence/PA)

The general had been in line to become the UK’s national security adviser until Sir Keir Starmer cancelled the appointment by his predecessor as prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

On Tuesday, BBC Panorama reported claims Sir Gwyn had overseen the rejection of resettlement claims of Afghan commandos who served with UK special forces amid allegations of extra-judicial killings which were subject to a public inquiry.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) told the BBC it was “fully committed” to supporting the ongoing inquiry and urged anyone with relevant information to come forward.

The department said it was “not appropriate for the MoD to comment” on allegations explored by the inquiry.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the incoming First Sea Lord was a “proven leader” as he welcomed him to the role.

“I know he will deliver in this pivotal role, making Britain secure at home and strong abroad,” Mr Healey added.

King Charles III greets Sir Gwyn during a meeting with military chiefs of staff at Buckingham Palace in 2022 (PA)

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said: “As one of the outstanding Royal Marines of his generation, he brings with him a wealth of operational and organisational expertise.

“His appointment reflects a corps which is bound even more tightly to the way the Royal Navy thinks, operates and fights.”

It is not yet clear when General Sir Gwyn will take up duties as the head of the Royal Navy.

His predecessor, Admiral Sir Ben, stood down earlier than expected, amid an investigation which is understood to be related to a relationship with a female subordinate.

An MoD spokesperson said it would “inappropriate to comment at this time” due to the ongoing investigation.

The Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Sir Martin Connell, is currently in command of the Royal Navy on an interim basis.