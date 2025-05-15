Teenager Florence surprises Charles with ‘awesome’ hug

Teenager Florence McGrellis surprised the King with an “awesome” hug at his final engagement of the day in Bradford.

Florence, 15, launched herself at the royal visitor at a reception at Cartwright Hall, an art gallery and community cultural space in Lister Park.

The King seemed to enjoy the gesture, smiling and patting her on the back.

Charles with Florence McGrellis and other guests during his visit to Cartwright Hall, an art gallery and community cultural space in Bradford (Chris Jackson/PA)

Florence was with a group from Pinnacle Performance 4 All, which is an inclusive Bradford fitness studio which aims to break down barriers to physical activity, especially for people with neurodivergency or long-term health conditions.

Asked afterwards “what was she thinking”, Florence, who has Down’s Syndrome, said it was “awesome”.

She said: “Because I’m friendly and I’m very helpful, and I’m a hugger.

“And all my family are giving hugs. So I give them hugs.”

She said: “I felt very proud. It was also very exciting. I’m looking forward to meeting him again.”

Asked what The King said to her, Florence, from Bingley, said: “He asked us what do you do? And, what will you do in the future?”

And asked what her friends at Titus Salt School, in Baildon, will think, she said: “They don’t know that I’m here but they will be very excited.”

Pinnacle Fitness director Sophie Robinson was standing next to Florence.

She said: “Oh my goodness. I was slightly concerned that she was going to get rugby tackled to the ground by the security, but that didn’t happen.

“You’ve got the grab these opportunities when you do, Florence, don’t you?

“It absolutely amazing, really, really amazing.”

She said: “I was not surprised. If anyone was going to hug the King it was gong to be Florence.”

Mrs Robinson added: “(The King) was really interested in the work that we do, and the different physical activity sessions that we run there. It was amazing.”

The King with members of the Bantam of the Opera choir at Cartwright Hall, where he toured the David Hockney Gallery (Chris Jackson/PA)

Also at Cartwright Hall, the King was shown round the David Hockney Gallery to see a collection of the Bradford-born artist’s work from the 1950s and reproductions of personal photos, on display in a public gallery for the first time.

He also watched a performance by the Bantam of the Opera choir, a group of local Bradford City Football Club fans taught to sing opera by BBC Radio Leeds.