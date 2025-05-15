Starmer and European leaders in talks to ramp up pressure on Putin at summit

Sir Keir Starmer and European leaders will talk about how to ramp up pressure on Russia on Friday, as the Prime Minister said Vladimir Putin must “pay the price for avoiding peace” in Ukraine.

Mr Putin’s tactics to “dither and delay” are “intolerable”, the Prime Minister said, as he is due to join more than 40 leaders at the European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania.

They will talk about intensifying sanctions against Moscow in the coming weeks if it does not agree to a ceasefire, with Russian energy expected to be the main target.

They are expected to demand that the Kremlin prove it is serious about ending the war after Mr Putin failed to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky face-to-face for peace talks in Turkey on Thursday.

He instead sent a Russian delegation that Mr Zelensky said does not include “anyone who actually makes decisions”.

Mr Zelensky will join Sir Keir and leaders from Sweden, France, Germany and others.

Sir Keir said: “People in Ukraine and across the world have paid the price for Putin’s aggression in Ukraine and across Europe, now he must pay the price for avoiding peace.

“Putin’s tactics to dither and delay, while continuing to kill and cause bloodshed across Ukraine, is intolerable.

“For the past three years, Ukraine has been fighting for peace and security, while Russia has sent thousands of young men and women to their deaths and compromised global stability.

“Alongside the US and more than 30 other partners, we have been clear that we will not stand for Russia kicking a ceasefire down the road.

“A full, unconditional ceasefire must be agreed and if Russia is unwilling to come to the negotiating table, Putin must pay the price.”

Last week, the UK announced a fresh wave of sanctions targeting Russia’s shadow fleet of vessels carrying cargo in defiance of existing restrictions on oil and gas exports.