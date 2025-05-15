Singer Chris Brown arrested over ‘bottle attack’

R&B singer Chris Brown has been arrested in Manchester over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

The American musician was arrested at a hotel in the city in the early hours of Thursday by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

He is being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at a nightclub in Mayfair, central London, in February 2023.

The Sun said the 36-year-old flew into Manchester Airport on a private jet on Wednesday afternoon.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

“He has been taken into custody where he remains.

“The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023.

“The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

The Go Crazy singer is set to tour the UK in June and July, with dates at Co-Op Live in Manchester and Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

His representatives have been contacted for comment.