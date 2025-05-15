Rise in deaths in state detention an ‘escalating crisis behind closed doors’

The number of deaths in state detention reported to coroners in England and Wales for investigation increased significantly last year, new figures show.

Some 546 deaths in state detention were reported to coroners in 2024 – an 11% increase on 492 the previous year, according to Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data.

The MoJ said this was driven by a 16% rise in deaths in prison custody.

One charity boss said the figures were evidence of an “escalating crisis behind closed doors”.

A total of 359 deaths in prison custody were reported to coroners last year – up from 309 the year before.

There were also 16 deaths in police custody, four deaths in immigration removal centres and 151 deaths of people subject to detention under the Mental Health Act.

All deaths in England and Wales must be registered with the Registrar of Births and Deaths, and can also be reported to coroners who must investigate if there is reason to believe the cause of death is unknown or the death was violent, unnatural, or occurred in custody or other state detention.

Nearly a third (31%) of all deaths registered across the two countries were reported to coroners in 2024.

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures show a total of 174,878 deaths were reported to coroners for investigation in 2024 – a 10% decrease on the previous year, and the lowest figure since records began in 1995.

Deaths in state detention are systematically investigated, including by other bodies such as the police and ombudsmen, before being subject to a coroner’s inquest.

Deborah Coles, director of the charity Inquest, said the rise in prison deaths is “shocking”, and called for more focus on coroners’ reports on preventable deaths in detention.

She said: “These statistics are a reminder of an ongoing and escalating crisis behind the closed doors of our prisons and mental health hospitals.”

The MoJ said the introduction of a new examination system, meaning every death is subject either to a medical examiner’s scrutiny or to a coroner’s investigation, may have affected the number of deaths reported to coroners.

The new system was rolled out to ensure only those deaths which require investigation are referred to coroners, in order to reduce inquest backlogs and delays.

Ms Coles warned the increase in prison deaths “goes hand in hand” with the rise in the number of Prevention of Future Deaths (PFD) reports issued by coroners in 2024, which are issued when there is a concern action should be taken to reduce or prevent the risk of other deaths occurring in the future.

The MoJ figures show 713 PFD reports were issued in England and Wales in 2024 – a 25% jump from 569 the previous year and up from 404 in 2022.

Ms Coles added: “Without a national oversight mechanism to ensure these reports are acted on, preventable deaths will persist.

“We urgently need a system that tracks these recommendations, ensures accountability, and protects lives.”

An MoJ spokesperson person said: “All deaths in custody are investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and are subject to a coroner’s inquest.

“We will always consider these independent investigations carefully and taken action any concerns.”