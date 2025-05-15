Police appeal to speak to two teenagers after kittens tortured and killed

Police have released CCTV footage of two teenagers they want to speak to after a pair of kittens were tortured and killed in west London.

The Metropolitan Police received a report on May 3 that alleged two teenagers dismembered the animals in Ickenham Road, Ruislip.

The force, which has not made any arrests so far in connection with the incident, released footage of a boy and a girl on Thursday in an appeal for the public’s help to identify them.

A screen grab taken from CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police of two teenagers they want to speak to after two kittens were tortured and killed in Ruislip (Metropolitan Police/PA)

In the video, the pair are recorded walking down a street and then later running back the way they came.

Police Sergeant Babs Rock said: “This is an incredibly distressing incident which I know has caused concern in the local community.

“We are currently looking to speak with a young boy, described to be 5ft6 with short dark hair. He was wearing a dark jacket with long sleeves, with blue jeans on the day of the incident.

“He was also seen carrying a black duffel bag, which sadly is thought to have contained the kittens.

“We would also like to speak with the young girl, who accompanied the boy, described to be 5ft6 with long red hair.

“She was wearing a white top with black shorts. She was also carrying a purple jumper, which she later puts on to wear.

“If you know these two individuals then please come forward to us, we would like to speak with them as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101 using the reference CAD3355/03MAY or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.