PM accuses Putin of ‘dragging feet’ in peace talks over no-show for Zelensky

Vladimir Putin’s refusal to meet Volodymyr Zelensky face-to-face for peace talks is “further evidence” of the Russian president “dragging his feet” to delay a ceasefire, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Prime Minister accused Moscow’s leader of “standing in the way” of a truce after his no-show in Turkey, where his Ukrainian counterpart had said he was prepared to have direct discussions about the war.

Instead of Mr Putin, the Kremlin is sending the president’s aide Vladimir Medinsky and deputy defence and foreign ministers.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he was prepared to meet his Russian counterpart in person (PA)

Asked what his message was to the Russian leader during a visit to Albania on Thursday, Sir Keir said: “Let me take this head on, because what’s happened today is further evidence that it’s Putin who is dragging his feet.

“It is Putin who is causing the delay in a ceasefire. Ukraine has long been clear, several months ago now, that they would have a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, and we have long said that it’s Putin who is standing in the way of that peace.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Nato counterparts, including the US’s top diplomat Marco Rubio, are taking part in a separate meeting in Turkey.

Mr Lammy said: “We come with one single message – to stand by Ukraine and to ensure that we get a just and lasting, enduring peace.

“And the readiness for that peace is demonstrated by President Zelensky being here in Turkey as well.

“And of course, we watched closely as we head to these talks, noting the Russian low-level individuals who are coming to represent the Russian side.”

At the Nato meeting, Mr Rubio said US president Donald Trump is “open to virtually any mechanism that gets us to a just, enduring and lasting peace and that’s what he wants to see”.

Mr Rubio said: “He wants to end wars and that’s the hope with Russia and Ukraine. We’ll see what happens over the next couple of days in that regard, but we want to see progress made.”

While the Nato foreign ministers gathered in Antalya, Mr Zelensky was visiting Ankara for talks with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but has said he would travel to Istanbul where peace talks are taking place if Mr Putin showed up.

The Nato meeting comes as the US continued to push European members to increase military spending to fund more of their own security.

Mr Trump and senior figures in his administration have criticised the current situation, with vice president JD Vance suggesting the US was “bailing out” Europe and defence secretary Pete Hegseth accusing European states of “freeloading” in a conversation on Signal which inadvertently included a journalist.

In Turkey, Mr Rubio said: “Nato has the opportunity to grow even stronger… the alliance is only as strong as its weakest link, and we intend and endeavour to have no weak links in this alliance.

“So it’s setting up nicely, and it’s good to see. The president has just submitted a budget for a trillion dollars of defence spending, which is unheard of. It’s unparalleled.”

Mr Lammy pointed to the UK’s commitment to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product on defence from April 2027 and 3% during the next parliament, exceeding the current Nato target of 2% but below the 5% Mr Trump has called for.

The Foreign Secretary said it was “hugely important that we redouble our efforts across the Euro-Atlantic to recommit to defence spending”.

“All of us were committing far more during the Cold War,” Mr Lammy said.

“It’s hugely important that we recommit to Europe’s defences and that we step up alongside our US partners in this challenging geopolitical moment.”