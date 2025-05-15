Government appoints KC to lead Abedi prison attack review

The Government has appointed Jonathan Hall KC to lead a review into how Manchester Arena plotter Hashem Abedi was able to carry out a violent attack on four prison officers.

Mr Hall, who is the current Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, will chair the inquiry into the incident at HMP Frankland last month.

Abedi targeted staff with boiling oil and homemade weapons in a planned ambush.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the review would examine the operation of separation centres – units designed to manage the most dangerous extremist prisoners – and whether they are fit for purpose.

“I will do whatever it takes to protect our brave prison officers,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

“I have asked for the review to report back promptly, and to leave no stone unturned so we can prevent such an incident ever happening again.”

Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi (GMP/PA)

The review will consider whether the internal findings from the Abedi incident point to a need for changes in how extremist offenders are placed into separation centres.

It will also assess the legal and operational framework underpinning these units, including whether the right balance is being struck between security and long-term offender management.

The inquiry is expected to produce recommendations aimed at improving frontline safety and reducing the risk of similar attacks.

Abedi, who was convicted over the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing which killed 22 people, was transferred from Frankland, in Durham, to Belmarsh prison in south-east London following the attack last month.

Three prison officers were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

The attack has triggered outrage among survivors and victims’ families.

Martin Hibbert, who was left with life-changing injuries, said in an open letter to the Justice Secretary that the incident represented a “catastrophic failure” to protect both staff and the public.

Families of five of those killed have also demanded Abedi be stripped of privileges and denied access to anything that could be used as a weapon.

Prison Officers’ Association chairman Mark Fairhurst, who will meet Ms Mahmood next week, said staff at Frankland were “traumatised” and “angry” about the incident.

The latest announcement from the Justice Secretary comes days after Southport triple killer Axel Rudakubana allegedly attacked a prison officer inside HMP Belmarsh.

It is claimed the 18-year-old used a kettle in his cell to heat water up before pouring it on an officer.