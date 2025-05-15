Fashion giant Dior confirms cyber attack and data breach

Luxury French fashion brand Dior is the latest high-profile retail firm to be hit by a cyber attack – with customer data accessed as a result, the company has confirmed.

The scale of the breach remains unclear, but a message about the breach has been posted on the firm’s South Korean website, and there have also been reports of customers in China being notified of the incident.

In a statement, Dior said no financial information was impacted as part of the breach, and it was in the process of informing affected customers “where necessary”.

The incident comes in the wake of a number of UK retailers, including Marks and Spencer and Co-op, being hit by hackers.

“The House of Dior recently discovered that an unauthorised external party accessed some of the customer data we hold,” Dior said.

“We immediately took steps to contain this incident. The teams at Dior, supported by leading cybersecurity experts, continue to investigate and respond to the incident. We are notifying all the relevant regulatory authorities.

“No financial information, including bank details, Iban or credit card details, was contained in the database accessed.

“We are in the process of informing customers where necessary. The confidentiality and security of our customer data is an absolute priority for the House of Dior. We deeply regret any concern or inconvenience this matter may cause our customers.”

The company has not confirmed the regions or nations where customers have been affected.

According to the message posted to Dior’s Korean website, the company discovered the breach on May 7, and that “contact information, purchase data, and preference data” is among the information compromised by the hackers.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Muhammad Yahya Patel, global security evangelist and an adviser at cyber security firm Check Point Software, warned customers to be aware of possible scams from cybercriminals looking to take advantage of the incident.

“In the wake of the Dior data breach, customers should be on high alert for phishing emails,” he said.

“These might appear to come from Dior and could include password reset requests, contact detail updates, or fake purchase confirmations, all of which are common tactics used by cybercriminals to trick victims into clicking malicious links.

“Given that Dior is a luxury shopping brand, there’s also an elevated risk of fraudsters pushing fake promotions, discount codes, or exclusive sale offers to lure unsuspecting customers. Anyone who’s interacted with the brand recently should treat any unexpected email or SMS with caution and avoid clicking on links or entering login details via third-party websites.

“In today’s digital world, it’s always safer to visit a brand’s official website directly through your web browser rather than clicking on links in emails or SMS messages.

“Anyone who’s interacted with the brand recently should treat any unexpected communication with caution and avoid entering login details or payment information unless they’re certain it’s legitimate.”