Ex-archbishop of Canterbury urges cathedrals to ditch banks funding fossil fuels

A former archbishop of Canterbury has urged cathedrals to cut ties with banks funding fossil fuel companies.

Dr Rowan Williams, who held the post from 2002 to 2012, said he wants to see more Church of England cathedrals switching to “more ethically grounded banking options” after several recently committed to do so.

Durham, Southwark, Truro and Worcester Cathedrals said they would move away from banks which fund fossil fuels, joining Chelmsford, Derby and Sheffield Cathedrals, who either already bank with a fossil-free institution, or have committed to switch.

Dr Williams said: “It is excellent news that so many cathedrals have already signalled their willingness to change to more ethically grounded banking options.

“The public profile and reputation of cathedrals remains high, even in a society that is less openly religious than it was, so the standards of vision and hope that they set matter to everyone.

“It would be wonderful to see more joining in this witness.”

His comments come as green group Christian Climate Action launches a campaign calling on cathedrals and the wider church to move away from Barclays, HSBC, Santander, Natwest and Lloyds because of their ties to fossil fuel firms.

The group has already coordinated vigils and protests outside cathedrals across the UK, including Exeter, Gloucester, Hereford, Bristol and Ripon.

Dr Stephen Edwards, the Dean of Worcester Cathedral, said its declaration of a climate emergency and its Eco Church programme focuses on “the wider implications of the climate crisis and how we can make a difference across the Cathedral’s activity”.

Worcester Cathedral. (David Davies/PA)

“We began exploring alternative banking arrangements last year and are working to seek the best ethical and sustainable approach to financial processes.

“In doing so we live out our values as a Christian organisation proclaiming the Kingdom of God.”

It comes as part of a wider trend of organisations moving to greener banks, such as The Cooperative Bank, Nationwide, Starling and Triodos.

Adam Durrant, campaign’s officer at Make My Money Matter – which campaigns for green finance, said: “It’s fantastic to see even more cathedrals and churches leaving these polluting high street banks.

“They are part of a growing movement demanding better from their money, including universities, charities and medical institutions.”