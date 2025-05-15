Charles and Camilla arrive in Bradford to mark City of Culture celebrations

The King and Queen have arrived in Bradford to celebrate the people and heritage of the current UK City of Culture.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed by a performance from Paraorchestra, an ensemble of professional disabled and non-disabled musicians.

Crowds had gathered alongside crash barriers outside the venue Bradford Live to see the royal couple arrive for a visit that will set the seal on the year-long celebrations.

Wellwishers await the arrival of Charles and Camilla in Bradford (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bradford was chosen as the UK City of Culture over 20 other bids in May 2022 by the Government to showcase its best in music, the arts and heritage.

Bradford 2025 is taking place throughout Bradford District, an area of 141 square miles across West Yorkshire.

It features performances, exhibitions, events and activities inspired by the variety in the landscape, from the city’s historic centre to the surrounding countryside with a focus on the people of Bradford, from local artists to the diverse communities who call the city home.

Shanaz Gulzar, creative director, and Dan Bates, executive director, of Bradford 2025, said: “We are delighted that Their Majesties The King and Queen are visiting Bradford.”

The senior figures behind the project said they were looking forward to sharing “some of the highlights of what this city and district has to offer during this momentous year as UK City of Culture – a year which is helping to drive confidence and investment, bringing communities together to share in Bradford’s vibrant cultural offer, and enabling skills and talent development to shape the future of one of the UK’s youngest and most diverse cities”.