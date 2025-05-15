Aldi pledges to keep sourcing meat from British farms after US trade deal

Aldi has pledged to continue sourcing all of its core fresh beef, pork and poultry from British farms and maintain its existing food standards amid ongoing UK-US trade talks.

Giles Hurley, Aldi UK and Ireland’s chief executive, said the supermarket will not drop food safety and welfare standards even if current regulations are watered down to secure international agreements.

Agriculture has been a key part of the preliminary trade deal struck between the UK and US last week, which sees tariffs reduced on US products including beef in return for moves that help British cars and steel.

UK ministers have insisted there will be no downgrade in British food standards, which have been a significant barrier to entry for US-reared meat, including hormone-treated beef and chlorine-washed chicken.

But concerns remain that the US will push the UK to accept American products with lower standards and weaken British standards to ensure closer regulatory alignment as trade talks continue.

Mr Hurley said: “British farming is known for its high welfare, food safety and environmental standards and we know how important that is to our customers.

“That’s why 100% of our everyday fresh beef, pork and poultry is sourced from British farms, and why we’re guaranteeing that we won’t lower our standards even if others do.

“This isn’t just about food safety. It’s about protecting British farmers and doing the right thing for our customers.”

Aldi’s policies include sourcing 100% of its core fresh beef, pork, poultry, milk and eggs from British farms, which are Red Tractor-approved.

It comes after Tesco’s chief executive Ken Murphy said the supermarket would not source beef from the US, saying it would stick to its current policy of sourcing 100% Irish and British beef.

On a visit to London this week, US agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins told reporters she would like to see the UK and US more aligned on food standards regulations to help remove trade barriers and open up the market to more products.

The US official met with Government ministers to promote more American agricultural products, including pork, poultry, seafood, rice and specialty crops.