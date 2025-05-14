Tributes paid to father of murdered schoolgirl April Jones after sudden death

Tributes have been paid to the father of murdered schoolgirl April Jones who has died suddenly.

Paul Jones, 55, died from a brain disease he contracted in 2018, six years after the death of his daughter.

The five-year-old was snatched from outside her home in Machynlleth, mid Wales, in October 2012 and murdered by paedophile Mark Bridger.

Mr Jones’s stepdaughter, Jazz Jones, announced his death on Tuesday.

Paul Jones with April’s mother Coral Jones during the trial of Mark Bridger at Mold Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It is with broken hearts that my brother and I wish to let people know our dad (Paul Jones) passed away early hours this morning,” she said.

“It was very unexpected and we are all in shock.

“Harley and myself will update people with further information as we know more but please give us our privacy to mourn our loss.”

Family friend Allan Hughes said in a post on social media: “Just heard of the sad passing of a truly amazing friend Paul Jones in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“A lot of you knew him as the father of poor April Jones who was taken from us in 2012.

“But myself and many more know him from being a great dad, son, brother and friend, also as part of the family.

“We grew up together in Penparcau and had many adventures.

“Now you will be reunited with April and your mam. Rest now peacefully Paul Jones. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family.”

Mark Bridger was given a whole life order for murdering April (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

Mr Jones suffered memory loss after contracting the brain condition encephalitis in 2018 and had to learn for a second time of his daughter’s death.

April’s mother, Coral Jones, told the Sunday People newspaper how her husband had recognised the youngster in family photos used to jog his memory.

“He asked, ‘What happened to April?’ I had to tell him she was no longer with us and that she’d been killed.

“He broke down. It was an awful conversation because he was so emotional and it was so hard for me to speak about it.”

Bridger, who was convicted of April’s murder, child abduction and perverting the course of justice, refused to tell police what he had done with the youngster’s body – although officers did recover fragments of her skull from his fireplace.

The former lifeguard was sentenced to a whole life tariff, meaning he will die behind bars.