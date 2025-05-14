Residential street flooded as burst main shoots 100ft jet of water into the air

A burst main sent thousands of gallons of water into the air, covering nearby properties and leaving some residents without supplies.

A jet of water about 100ft high sprayed across Sneedhams Green in Matson, Gloucester, during the incident on Wednesday.

One house adjacent to the leak was battered by the jet stream, and the water caused Sneedhams Road to flood.

Thousands of gallons of water were sent into the air by the burst water main in Matson, Gloucester (Ben Birchall/PA)

Utility company Severn Trent said bottled water was being given to affected residents and engineers were on site to fix the problem.

Shortly before 2pm the water main was turned off, with local residents giving a loud round of applause.

The scene in Sneedhams Green in Matson, Gloucester (Ben Birchall/PA)

A Severn Trent spokesman said: “We want to thank local people and customers for their patience as our teams continue to manage a burst pipe in Matson.

“We are liaising directly with anyone impacted by the burst, which is on one of our bigger pipes.

“Our teams have been welcomed by the local community as they carry out these complex repairs.”