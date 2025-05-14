Ofcom investigating pornography site over alleged Online Safety Act breaches

A pornography website is being investigated by Ofcom over whether it has failed in its duties under the Online Safety Act.

The regulator said had launched two investigations into Kick Online Entertainment, the provider of the pornography website, after it failed to respond to a request for a risk assessment over the potential for illegal content to appear on the platform.

Because of the failure to respond, Ofcom said it was now investigating the firm over whether it had not met legal requirements to complete and keep a record of an illegal content risk assessment, and for failing to respond to a statutory information request.

Ofcom said it had received complaints about illegal material appearing on the site, including child sexual abuse material and extreme pornography, and was considering launching an additional investigation into whether Kick has put appropriate safety measures in place to protect users from encountering illegal content – another requirement under the online safety rules.

Under the Online Safety Act, Ofcom can fine firms found to be in breach up to £18 million or 10% of global revenue, whichever is greater.

In the most serious cases, the regulator can also seek a court order blocking access to the site in the UK, or forcing payment providers and advertisers to withdraw their services from the platform.