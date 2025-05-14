Man to be sentenced over cannabis lab explosion which killed friend and child

A man is to be sentenced for causing an explosion while processing cannabis into sweets which killed a seven-year-old boy sleeping in the flat above.

Reece Galbraith has admitted the manslaughter of little Archie York and Galbraith’s friend, 33-year-old Jason “Jay” Laws, in the blast in Violet Close, Benwell, Newcastle, in the early hours of October 16.

The blast wrecked the street, rendered families homeless and led to a major emergency services response.

Archie York who was asleep upstairs when the blast occurred (Northumbria Police/PA)

Galbraith, of Rectory Road, Gateshead, admitted two counts of manslaughter as well as possessing and supplying cannabis, at a hearing last month.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday at Newcastle Crown Court by Mr Justice Cotter.

Northumbria Police launched a major inquiry following the devastating explosion and discovered that the flat operated by Galbraith and Laws was used as a “drugs lab” to produce cannabis concentrates – known as “shatter” or “butane honey oil” in a highly dangerous process.

The product was then turned into cannabis edibles, also known as “gummies”.

Reece Galbraith who has admitted two counts of manslaughter and drugs offences (Northumbria Police/PS)

Archie was in bed asleep when the blast ripped through the home he shared with parents Katherine Errington and Robbie York and his baby brother Finley.

His mother previously told the Newcastle Chronicle news site: “As a parent and as a mother you try your best to keep your children safe, and that was took out of my hands.

“When they are in the house, that’s supposed to be the safest place.”

Galbraith was lucky to survive the explosion, a previous court hearing was told.

After police stopped Galbraith’s car in April last year and found drugs, officers then searched his home and moulds to make cannabis sweets were discovered.

He was released pending further investigation.

Analysis of his mobile phone showed 80 text messages relating to the sale of cannabis sweets.

Claire Armstrong, representing the prosecution during the magistrates’ court hearing, said the explosion on October 16 was caused by butane gas that was in the property to process drugs.

“Following the explosion, 100 butane canisters were found,” she said.

She said Galbraith’s fingerprints were present on items recovered from the destroyed flat, which the prosecution described as a “drug lab”.

Michael Gibson, defending at the magistrates’ court hearing, said Galbraith had been in regular work in construction until the age of 31.

Mr Gibson said: “He was lucky not to be killed in the explosion.

“He was placed in an induced coma for a week and in hospital for a month receiving treatment. That treatment is ongoing.

“He doesn’t have full use of his arms due to burns.

“He is weak and feeble.”

After Galbraith pleaded guilty, Northumbria Police warned that making cannabis “shatter” was highly dangerous and officers urged the public to contact them if they become aware of people buying multiple butane canisters, propane bottles or unusual looking stainless-steel equipment.