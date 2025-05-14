King meets social influencer teacher dubbed the ‘pied piper’ at garden party

The King has met a social media influencer who gets stopped in the street and asked for selfies because of his popular posts – about education.

Charles chatted to Tom Egleton, 37, whose lighthearted YouTube videos about school life have earned him 1.6 million subscribers, during a Buckingham Palace garden party also attended by the Queen.

Dubbed the “pied piper” by his wife Catherine, 37, because of his following online, Mr Egleton told the King to “check out” his “Teacher Tommy T” persona online.

Charles met guests at the Education and Skills Garden Party (Aaron Chown/PA)

“He wondered how I balanced it all with being the teacher, but I can – it’s great,” said Mr Egleton, who works at City College Norwich.

“One of the biggest things I’ve got out of this is helping my students with social media and being safe online,” he added.

“They listen to me because I can talk about what it’s like to be trolled, I actually show them comments I’ve had, how people can be and just the safety parameters.”

The garden party had the theme of education and skills and Charles and Camilla met dozens of guests, from medical staff who teach to academics and workers from educational institutions.

Camilla appeared to enjoy herself during the event (Aaron Chown/PA)

Charles joked with Laura Heywood – who founded the Scented Garden, a spa in Chester, after receiving a Prince’s Trust (now called the King’s Trust) grant 30 years ago – saying there were a lot preparations for the organisation’s 50th anniversary next year.

The King, dressed in a morning suit and top hat and sporting a tie decorated with submarines, also spoke to fellow cancer patient Stanford Collis, 22, an international relations undergraduate from Exeter University.

Mr Collis stood up from his wheelchair to chat to Charles and said later about their conversation: “It was about my medical treatment, it starts in June, and the King made a point about food and diet.”