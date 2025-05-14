King and William to make joint appearance as prince takes on Great Master role

The King and the Prince of Wales are to carry out a joint engagement when they take part in the pomp and pageantry of the Order of the Bath service.

William, attending for the first time, will be installed as Great Master of the ancient order in a special ceremony in Westminster Abbey on Friday.

Charles handed the role, which he held himself for nearly 50 years, to his eldest son on St George’s Day last year as part of a wave of prestigious appointments which included ones for the Queen and the Princess of Wales.

The King as the Prince of Wales attending the Order of the Bath ceremony in 2018 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The King is taking part in the service for the first time as sovereign of the order, which is awarded to members of the military or Civil Service for exemplary work and this year celebrates its 300th anniversary.

The father and son, dressed in their crimson satin robes, will process through the church with officers, knights and the Dame Grand Cross of the order and take their seats in the Quire.

Charles, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, will appear with William at his side, just two weeks on from his youngest son the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell television interview in which he claimed the King will not speak to him and he does not know how much longer his father has left.

It will be the Prince of Wales’s first time at the service (Julian Simmonds/The Telegraph/PA)

William and the King will move to the abbey’s Lady Chapel of King Henry VII for the installation ceremony where the prince will take an oath, followed by five new Knights Grand Cross.

During the ceremony, the sovereign makes the offering of gold and silver at the altar, after which newly installed knights make their own offerings and have their swords placed upon the altar.

The Most Honourable Order of the Bath was established by King George I in 1725, although it is believed to originally date back as far as the 8th century.

Queen Elizabeth II, with a Page of Honour carrying her robes, and the then-Prince of Wales during the procession in 2014 (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The title arose from the ritual washing inspired by baptism cleansing, a symbol of spiritual purification, which formed part of the preparations for the conferment of knighthood.

The honour was not given until the candidates had prepared themselves through various rituals designed to purify the inner soul such as fasting, vigils and prayer, and cleansing themselves by bathing.

During Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, the custom of giving an honorary Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath to visiting presidents began, and famous recipients included former US president Ronald Reagan.

The then-Prince of Wales, sporting a moustache, in Westminster Abbey after the Queen installed him as Great Master of the Order of the Bath in 1975 (PA)

The service usually takes place every four years, with the Great Master attending each time and the sovereign every eight.

In April last year, Charles appointed daughter-in-law Kate the first Royal Companion in the history of the Order of the Companions of Honour in recognition of her public service and support of the arts, while Camilla was made Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.