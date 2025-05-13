Welsh First Minister says she will not use ‘divisive language’ on immigration

The First Minister of Wales has said she would not use “divisive language” when asked if she supported the Prime Minister’s comments on migration.

Baroness Eluned Morgan, the Labour leader of the Welsh Government, was repeatedly asked whether she supported Sir Keir Starmer saying the UK risked becoming an “island of strangers” if immigration was not reduced.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions, she refused to say whether she supported the comments, responding that Wales was a “welcoming nation”.

Sir Keir has faced backlash from critics, including backbench Labour members, with some claiming his comments echoed Enoch Powell’s infamous 1968 “rivers of blood” speech – something rejected by his official spokesman.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, accused the Prime Minister of trying to “out-Reform Reform” with the comments.

He warned that “another Labour lurch to the right will have potentially serious repercussions”, particularly for the care sector in Wales, which relied on immigration.

He added: “Her party leader, the Prime Minister, wants to undermine that for political reasons, even adopting the language of division.

Leader of Plaid Cymru Rhun ap Iorwerth accused the Prime Minister of trying to ‘out-Reform Reform’ (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

“I ask her to distance herself from that language of division.

“What is her plan now to ensure those reliant on the care sector in Wales aren’t punished by her party’s latest dog-whistle actions?”

Baroness Morgan responded: “I’m not going to use divisive language when it comes to immigration, that’s not the value we have in Welsh Labour.

“We are committed to ensuring that we do our best to provide a care service in Wales.

“That will be more difficult if it is not possible to hire people from abroad.”

Darren Millar, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, repeatedly asked the First Minister whether she agreed with the Prime Minister that immigration was “too high” and agreed the UK was becoming an “island of strangers”.

Baroness Morgan said: “Wales is a welcoming nation, I think we are very proud to be associated with the positive values that immigration can bring and contribute to our communities and societies and the vast contribution that they make to our public services.”

She said she recognised there were concerns about immigration, but insisted levels were quite low in Wales.

Speaking after FMQs, Mr Millar accused the First Minister of “tying herself in knots” over her response to the UK Government’s immigration crackdown.

“The truth is that Welsh Labour have proven themselves even weaker than our disingenuous Prime Minister on legal and illegal migration, with Plaid Cymru pushing Labour further from the public on these issues,” he said.

Mr ap Iorwerth also criticised the First Minister for refusing to condemn the Prime Minister.

He said: “Of course, we need to prioritise creating the skills within our own workforce, but the general secretary of Unison was also spot-on on Sunday saying that ‘the NHS and the care sector would have collapsed long ago without the thousands of workers who’ve come to the UK from overseas’.

“Those reliant on the care sector in Wales will reject the Prime Minister’s language of division and expect the First Minister to do so too.”