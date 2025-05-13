UK high streets falling ‘short of mark’ promoting health and well-being – report

Most of the UK’s high streets are failing the millions who use them every day by lacking even the most basic amenities for health such as spaces to socialise and shops selling nutritious food, according to a report.

Some 87% of people surveyed for the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) say their high street does not have enough of at least one of the essential amenities needed for healthy living, including green space to rest or exercise, socialising spaces such as cafes or pubs, infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, good transport links or even safe and clean areas.

The charity’s Streets Ahead report found that 53% of the public, equivalent to 36 million people, say their local high street does not have enough shops selling healthy food.

The RSPH is calling for changes to the tax system to make online retailers increase their contributions, with the money raised being used to improve the high street.

It also wants the Government to require businesses and landlords to work with local authorities to help create “healthy high street” plans in order to get approval for private developments on or around high streets.

The report suggests that high streets could “hold the key” to promoting healthier behaviour among the general population, which could reverse rising rates of ill health.

As it stands, the report claims the UK’s high streets fall “well short of the mark” on promoting health and well-being in the population.

RSPH chief executive William Roberts said: “High streets are an essential part of our society. For hundreds of years, they have been a cornerstone and they shape our experiences and our lives.

“For far too long we have allowed the gradual decline of our high streets to continue.

“Instead of the bustling hubs of community they once were, we have become far too used to seeing boarded up shops and our high streets lined with businesses that perpetuate ill health.

“We can do better. We want everyone in this country to feel that their local high street is good for their health and to be proud of their local areas. People want to be healthy and the places they spend time in need to support them to make healthier choices.

“For us, healthy places includes healthy high streets. We need to be ambitious for our high streets and that ambition to be backed up by action. This landmark new report sets out a road map for change at a national and local level.”

Deltapoll surveyed 1,988 UK adults online March 3-11.