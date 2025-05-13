Suspect remains in custody as police probe fires at properties linked to PM

A 21-year-old man remains in custody after he was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday as part of an investigation into suspected arson attacks on properties and a car linked to Sir Keir Starmer.

Police are working “at pace” to establish the cause of the fires and “any potential motivation” as inquiries are ongoing, Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism command said.

The force said the suspect was detained at an address in Sydenham on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

In the early hours of Monday, the emergency services responded to a fire at the Kentish Town home where Sir Keir lived before becoming Prime Minister and moving into 10 Downing Street.

The property is understood to have been rented out to his sister-in-law since the Labour leader’s election success last year.

Counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation into the fire on Monday “as a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure”, the Metropolitan Police said.

A fire at a property on Sunday and a car, also linked to Sir Keir, which was set alight on May 8 also form part of the probe.

Firefighters tackling a burning car in the same north London street where Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has a property (Linda Perry/PA)

The 21-year-old remains in custody at a London police station, the Met said in an update on Tuesday afternoon.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s counter-terrorism command, said: “We are working at pace and continue to explore various lines of inquiry to establish the cause of the fires, and any potential motivation for these.

“A key line of inquiry is whether the fires are linked due to the two premises and the vehicle all having previous links to the same high-profile public figure.”

He said the force recognised the concern the probe may cause to other public figures, particularly MPs, and that the protection of MPs was taken “extremely seriously across the whole of policing.”

“I would encourage any MP who is concerned about their own safety to get in touch with their dedicated local Operation Bridger officer, who can provide further advice and support,” Mr Murphy said.

Downing Street said the police should be given the “time and space” to complete their investigations.

Police are working ‘at pace’ to establish the cause of the fires (James Manning/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the security of MPs was taken seriously but stressed that Sir Keir was carrying on with his work.

The spokesman said: “He’ll be updated in the usual way, you’ll have seen the Met’s statement.

“But the Prime Minister has chaired Cabinet this morning, he is focused on the job at hand, focused on delivering the Government’s agenda.”

On Monday, a police cordon and officers, as well as investigators from London Fire Brigade (LFB), could be seen outside the Kentish Town property where the Prime Minister used to live.

The Met said residents could expect an increased police presence in the coming days.

Neighbours described hearing a loud bang and said police officers were looking for a projectile.

Forensics officers in Kentish Town, north London (James Manning/PA)

Charles Grant, 66, told reporters: “Police searched my garden and said they were looking for something somebody had thrown but they didn’t find anything. They said they were looking for a projectile.

“From what other people have told me today, I gather someone threw a firebomb at Keir Starmer’s house.”

Felix Bayne, 35, another neighbour, said: “I just saw fire engines, police milling around.

“I think there was a fireman going in and out of the house.

“I was a bit worried. It was a bit confusing. At first, I didn’t know what had happened but now the possible link to Keir Starmer makes a little more sense. A bit worrying”.

Another resident who did not wish to be named said: “I feel awful for the people who live there.

“There are right ways to protest and this is not one of them.

Police are investigating a fire at Sir Keir Starmer’s house (James Manning/PA)

Police were alerted by the LFB to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1.35am.

Damage was caused to the property’s entrance but nobody was hurt.

In the early hours of Sunday, firefighters dealt with a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.

One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.

The car fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday May 8, in the same street as the Kentish Town property.

Dramatic footage captured by a neighbour shows firefighters tackling the burning car.

Flames can be seen pouring from the car’s bonnet as three members of the LFB work to bring the fire under control.

A firefighter can be seen directing a hose at the blaze in the footage (Linda Perry/PA)

One firefighter can be seen directing a hose at the blaze, which engulfed the front of the vehicle.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: “This is a shocking incident. My thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family. No one should face these sorts of threats, let alone people in public service.

“It’s an attack on our democracy and must never be tolerated.”