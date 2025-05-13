‘Style icon’ Kate hailed as advocate for British fashion brands

The Princess of Wales was hailed as a “real style icon” by a designer she presented with an award in recognition of his talent.

Kate toured the pop-up studio of Patrick McDowell, who runs a luxury sustainable fashion brand that has dressed Lady Gaga and Keira Knightley, to see the designer and his team in action.

The future queen is making a gradual return to public royal duties after completing her cancer treatment and her visit to a cultural centre in the Strand, central London was not announced in advance.

McDowell was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design which aims to recognise a new designer displaying exceptional talent and originality alongside sustainable policies and showing value to the community.

The Princess of Wales at the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios (Aaron Chown/PA)

The designer said about Kate: “I think throughout her tenure she’s been an amazing advocate for British brands and she really flies the flag for British fashion.

“She always looks incredible, is a real style icon and so it’s extra special that I’ve received the award from her today.”

Kate’s outfit details were not revealed by her office but she looked stylish in a flared trouser suit rumoured to be by Victoria Beckham, as she toured the event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at London’s 180 Studios.

McDowell described winning the award as a “huge privilege and honour”.

He added: “Our work centres around British craftsmanship we make in the UK, we try and make incredibly beautiful, sustainable circular fashion and it’s a real honour the royal family and the British Fashion Council have seen that.”