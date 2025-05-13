Report into sinking of Mike Lynch’s superyacht Bayesian to be published

Investigators examining the sinking of tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s superyacht in Italy will publish their initial report on Thursday.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said it will release an interim report into the disaster off the coast of Sicily on August 19 last year.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mr Lynch, 59, and his daughter Hannah, 18, were among seven people who died when the 56-metre (184ft) Bayesian sank.

Italian emergency services during the search for Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah in August 2024 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Italian authorities previously said the most likely cause of the sinking was a downburst, which happens when powerful winds descend from a thunderstorm and spread out quickly after hitting the ground.

The MAIB is investigating as the Bayesian was registered in the UK.

Inquest proceedings in the UK are looking at the deaths of Mr Lynch and his daughter, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his wife, Judy Bloomer, 71, who were all British nationals.

The others who died in the sinking were US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the vessel.

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued.

A project to move the Bayesian into an upright position and lift it to the surface has been paused since May 9 when a diver died during underwater work.

He is believed to have been working for Dutch company SMIT Salvage.

Italian prosecutors previously said raising and examining the yacht for evidence would provide key elements to its investigation into possible charges of manslaughter and negligent shipwreck.

The UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency are looking at whether there were any breaches of maritime legislation.

Mr Lynch and his daughter were said to have lived in the vicinity of London, while the Bloomers lived in Sevenoaks, Kent.

The tycoon founded software giant Autonomy in 1996 and was cleared in June last year of carrying out a massive fraud over the sale of the company to Hewlett-Packard in 2011.

The boat trip was a celebration of his acquittal in the case in the US.