Nissan to shut seven factories and slash 20,000 jobs globally

Nissan has confirmed it will shut seven factories and cut 20,000 jobs globally in a bid to slash costs.

The Japanese car maker has said it will cut 11,000 more jobs than originally planned, having announced in November that it would axe 9,000 roles in a restructuring.

On Tuesday, the group said its major overhaul will see it reduce its number of plants from 17 to 10 by 2027.

The changes are expected to affect around 15% of the company’s workforce but it is not known where jobs will be cut across its global operations.

Nissan employs around 6,000 people at its factory in Sunderland (Ian Forsyth/PA)

Nissan currently employs around 6,000 people with its factory in Sunderland.

The firm said the shake-up will help “create a leaner, more resilient business” as it also cautioned over the impact of US President Donald Trump’s plans for 25% tariffs on cars imported into the US.

Nissan president and chief executive Ivan Espinosa said: “In the face of challenging full-year 2024 performance and rising variable costs compounded by an uncertain environment, we must prioritise self-improvement with greater urgency and speed, aiming for profitability that relies less on volume.

“As new management, we are taking a prudent approach to reassess our targets and actively seek every possible opportunity to implement and ensure a robust recovery.

“Re:Nissan is an action-based recovery plan clearly outlines what we need to do now.”