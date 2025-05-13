McArthur hopeful ahead of crucial assisted dying vote on ‘historic day’

The MSP seeking to change the law on assisted dying says he is hopeful his colleagues will back the general principles of his Bill on what could be a “historic day” for the Scottish Parliament.

Liam McArthur addressed a rally of supporters outside Holyrood on Tuesday morning ahead of the crucial Stage 1 vote on his Bill.

His Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill would allow those at the advanced stage of a terminal illness to seek help to end their life.

Supporters say there is a groundswell of public support for changing the law, arguing the current ban on assisted dying leads to suffering for people at the end of their lives as well as their families.

Liam McArthur said it could be a ‘historic day’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But opponents fear the proposals could leave disabled people and vulnerable Scots feeling under pressure to prematurely end their lives.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Tuesday morning, Lib Dem MSP Mr McArthur said he was feeling nervous yet excited for the upcoming vote, which is expected to be close.

He said: “I think this is potentially a historic day for the Scottish Parliament.

“I took part in and voted on the last two occasions parliament had an opportunity to consider a Bill such as this.

“Today feels very different. Political mood has shifted dramatically over the last 10 years.

“So I’m hopeful that a majority of my MSP colleagues will back the general principles and at least allow parliament the opportunity to consider the detail, consider amendments to the Bill before it’s asked to take a final vote.”

He had earlier argued there are sufficient safeguards in the legislation, saying: “Drawing on international evidence, my Bill would ensure people who meet the strict eligibility criteria are able to exercise that choice in a way that is robustly safeguarded.

“Indeed, my Bill would put in place safeguards that don’t currently exist, a situation that leaves many terminally ill people more vulnerable and more likely to take matters into their own hands.”

He added: “To my MSP colleagues, I say: if you have not yet made up your mind, my door is always open.

“But, most importantly, I would urge you to listen to the voices of terminally ill Scots desperate for more choice, control and dignity.”

First Minister John Swinney has already declared he will vote against Liam McArthur’s Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

If the Bill passes Stage One, it would face a further votes at the committee stage and in the chamber before it could become law. These votes would likely take place later this year.

However if it fails at Stage One, it is highly unlikely to be reintroduced before the Holyrood election next year.

The Stage One vote will take place on Tuesday evening.

Both opponents and supporters of assisted dying will stage demonstrations outside Holyrood on Tuesday as MSPs prepare to cast their votes.

While political parties will allow free votes, both First Minister John Swinney and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes have already said they will vote against the Bill, as has Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Dr Miro Griffiths, spokesman for Better Way, said: “As a disabled person and academic, I fear the consequences of an assisted suicide law.

“Polling clearly shows that the public have serious concerns about the implications of a law change for vulnerable groups – even people who might support it in principle.

“Legislating for this practice would send a regressive message that disabled people’s lives are not worth living. Disabled people and others would inevitably choose to end their lives because they don’t have access to support. This outcome is unconscionable.

“We urge MSPs to oppose the assisted suicide Bill. As with past legislation in this area, the proposal is unsafe, and unworkable.

“It cannot be made ‘safe’. MSPs should devote their energy to improving truly ethical and progressive forms of support.”