McArthur hails ‘landmark moment’ after Holyrood vote on assisted dying

The MSP hoping to change the law to allow assisted dying for terminally ill Scots has hailed a “landmark moment” after MSPs backed the general principles of his proposals.

Holyrood voted by 70 votes to 56 in favour of the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill introduced by Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur, with one abstention.

The vote came after almost five hours of debate on the controversial subject at Holyrood.

Afterwards Mr McArthur said: “This is a landmark moment for Scotland.”

While he accepted that deciding how to vote had been “difficult” for many of the MSPs, he added: “I believe the quality of debate today has shown our Parliament at its finest.”

He added: “This Bill has been a long time coming but, at long last, it can offer that compassionate choice for the small number of terminally ill Scots who need it.”

Holyrood had previously rejected two attempts to legalise assisted dying at the first vote, with MSPs voting down similar proposals in both 2010 and 2015.

However, with the Parliament having backed the general principles of his Bill, it will now go forward for further scrutiny and amendments.

It will only become law if MSPs approve it in a final vote, which should take place later this year.

Mr McArthur said: “Over the coming months, I will continue to have discussions with my parliamentary colleagues, medical bodies and legal experts to ensure that this Bill is robustly safeguarded so that terminally ill adults can have the choice of accessing assisted dying, alongside other palliative care and support at the end of life.”