Labour MP faces standards probe over Commons spending rules

A Labour MP is being investigated by Parliament’s expenses watchdog over his spending.

Tahir Ali, 53, faces a probe relating to “office costs, travel and accommodation,” the Independent Parliament Standards Authority (Ipsa) said.

The watchdog is examining whether payments made to Mr Ali through the Commons staffing and business costs scheme, which sets rules on what MPs can and cannot make claims for, “should not have been allowed”.

Mr Ali has served as MP for Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, previously Birmingham Hall Green, since 2019.

An Ipsa spokesperson said: “The Compliance Officer for Ipsa has opened an investigation to determine whether Mr Tahir Ali MP has breached spending rules under Ipsa’s Scheme of MPs’ Staffing and Business Costs.

“The investigation relates to the MP’s spending on office costs, travel and accommodation.

“No further information will be published until the investigation has concluded.”

Mr Ali has been contacted for comment.