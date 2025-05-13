Kate hailed as UK fashion advocate as she wears Victoria Beckham outfit

The Princess of Wales was hailed as a “real style icon” as she stepped out to celebrate young British fashion talent wearing a Victoria Beckham outfit.

Kate looked stylish in a trouser suit by the former Spice Girl turned designer as she presented a prestigious industry award to emerging creative Patrick McDowell.

The future queen’s choice of outfit is likely to be seen by royal commentators as a subtle show of support for the designer and husband, ex-England footballer David Beckham, who are reportedly embroiled in a family feud.

The Princess of Wales presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to designer Patrick McDowell (centre) accompanied by his mother (Aaron Chown/PA)

Winning designer McDowell was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design which recognises a designer displaying exceptional talent alongside eco-policies and showing value to the community.

After beginning with off-cuts of Burberry material, he now runs a luxury sustainable fashion brand that has dressed singer Lady Gaga and actresses Keira Knightley and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The designer said about Kate: “I think throughout her tenure she’s been an amazing advocate for British brands and she really flies the flag for British fashion.

“She always looks incredible, is a real style icon and so it’s extra special that I’ve received the award from her today.”

Kate tours Patrick McDowell’s pop-up studio (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kate’s outfit details were not revealed by her office but her olive green flared trouser suit was widely named online as Victoria Beckham’s creation and she fitted in among the designers as she toured the event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at London’s 180 Studios.

The future queen is making a gradual return to public royal duties after completing her cancer treatment and her visit to the cultural centre in the Strand, central London was not announced in advance.

McDowell had created his studio at the venue and the princess seemed engrossed as she questioned the designer’s team, as they sowed sequins or added fabric to a dress, and spoke to models wearing some of his outfits.

Kate was shown a pattern for a new style of jacket called Wales Bar and when she asked “why Wales?” was told it was named in her honour.

The Princess of Wales chatted to young designers before the prize giving (Aaron Chown/PA)

She also met and saw the work of the fashion industry’s next generation who are benefiting from the BFC Foundation’s designer initiatives.

Kate asked a group of creatives including designer Joshua Ewusie: “Do you think there’s enough people going into the creative industries, are there enough opportunities?”

Mr Ewusie said later: “I told her the British Fashion Council are doing a lot to really develop the next generation.”

Before leaving Kate posed for a photograph with the winning designer who introduced her to close family and friends.

McDowell described winning the award as a “huge privilege and honour”.

He added: “Our work centres around British craftsmanship we make in the UK, we try and make incredibly beautiful, sustainable circular fashion and it’s a real honour the royal family and the British Fashion Council have seen that.”