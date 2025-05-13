If in doubt on assisted dying, vote no, actress urges MSPs

Actress Liz Carr has urged MSPs to vote against assisted dying legislation if they have any concerns ahead of a landmark vote in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur, who is seeking to change the law on assisted dying, says he is hopeful his colleagues will back the general principles of his Bill on what could be a “historic day” for the Scottish Parliament.

His Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill would allow those at the advanced stage of a terminal illness to seek help to end their life.

The Silent Witness star urged MSPs with any doubts at all about the legislation to vote it down (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But opponents of the Bill rallied outside Holyrood in the hours before the initial vote, seeking to push MSPs to kick the proposals out.

One of the attendees was Silent Witness actress Carr, a wheelchair user.

She told the PA news agency the definition of a terminal illness was too broad in Mr McArthur’s Bill as she urged those with any concerns to vote no.

Carr said the scope of the legislation was too broad (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“If you have any concerns and if you are going into this thinking: ‘I’m not sure’, then now is the time to vote no on this,” she said.

In a message to all MSPs she said: “If MSPs are on the fence, I would say vote it down now if you have any doubts and any concerns.”

Her intervention comes after Mr McArthur addressed a rally of supporters outside Holyrood on Tuesday morning ahead of the crucial Stage 1 vote on his Bill.

Supporters say there is a groundswell of public support for changing the law, arguing the current ban on assisted dying leads to suffering for people at the end of their lives as well as their families.

Liam McArthur said it could be a ‘historic day’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But opponents fear the proposals could leave disabled people and vulnerable Scots feeling under pressure to prematurely end their lives.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Tuesday morning, Lib Dem MSP Mr McArthur said he was feeling nervous yet excited for the upcoming vote, which is expected to be close.

He said: “I think this is potentially a historic day for the Scottish Parliament.

“I took part in and voted on the last two occasions parliament had an opportunity to consider a Bill such as this.

“Today feels very different. Political mood has shifted dramatically over the last 10 years.

“So I’m hopeful that a majority of my MSP colleagues will back the general principles and at least allow parliament the opportunity to consider the detail, consider amendments to the Bill before it’s asked to take a final vote.”

He had earlier argued there are sufficient safeguards in the legislation, saying: “Drawing on international evidence, my Bill would ensure people who meet the strict eligibility criteria are able to exercise that choice in a way that is robustly safeguarded.

“Indeed, my Bill would put in place safeguards that don’t currently exist, a situation that leaves many terminally ill people more vulnerable and more likely to take matters into their own hands.”

He added: “To my MSP colleagues, I say: if you have not yet made up your mind, my door is always open.

“But, most importantly, I would urge you to listen to the voices of terminally ill Scots desperate for more choice, control and dignity.”

First Minister John Swinney has already declared he will vote against Liam McArthur’s Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

If the Bill passes Stage One, it would face further votes at the committee stage and in the chamber before it could become law. These votes would likely take place later this year.

However if it fails at Stage One, it is highly unlikely to be reintroduced before the Holyrood election next year.

The Stage One vote will take place on Tuesday evening.

Both opponents and supporters of assisted dying have been staging demonstrations outside Holyrood on Tuesday as MSPs prepare to cast their votes.

While political parties will allow free votes, both First Minister John Swinney and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes have already said they will vote against the Bill, as has Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Dr Miro Griffiths, spokesman for Better Way, said: “As a disabled person and academic, I fear the consequences of an assisted suicide law.

“Polling clearly shows that the public have serious concerns about the implications of a law change for vulnerable groups – even people who might support it in principle.

“Legislating for this practice would send a regressive message that disabled people’s lives are not worth living. Disabled people and others would inevitably choose to end their lives because they don’t have access to support. This outcome is unconscionable.

“We urge MSPs to oppose the assisted suicide Bill. As with past legislation in this area, the proposal is unsafe, and unworkable.

“It cannot be made ‘safe’. MSPs should devote their energy to improving truly ethical and progressive forms of support.”