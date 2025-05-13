How Holyrood voted on assisted dying

Here is a breakdown of how MSPs voted on the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill.

The following MSPs voted for the proposed legislation at stage one:

Adam, George (Paisley) (SNP); Adam, Karen (Banffshire and Buchan Coast) (SNP); Arthur, Tom (Renfrewshire South) (SNP); Beattie, Colin (Midlothian North and Musselburgh) (SNP); Briggs, Miles (Lothian) (Con); Brown, Siobhian (Ayr) (SNP); Burgess, Ariane (Highlands and Islands) (Green); Burnett, Alexander (Aberdeenshire West) (Con); Callaghan, Stephanie (Uddingston and Bellshill) (SNP); Carlaw, Jackson (Eastwood) (Con); Chapman, Maggie (North East Scotland) (Green); Clark, Katy (West Scotland) (Lab); Coffey, Willie (Kilmarnock and Irvine Valley) (SNP); Cole-Hamilton, Alex (Edinburgh Western) (LD); Dey, Graeme (Angus South) (SNP); Don-Innes, Natalie (Renfrewshire North and West) (SNP); Dornan, James (Glasgow Cathcart) (SNP); Dowey, Sharon (South Scotland) (Con); Dunbar, Jackie (Aberdeen Donside) (SNP); Fairlie, Jim (Perthshire South and Kinross-shire) (SNP); Findlay, Russell (West Scotland) (Con); FitzPatrick, Joe (Dundee City West) (SNP); Gibson, Kenneth (Cunninghame North) (SNP); Gilruth, Jenny (Mid Fife and Glenrothes) (SNP); Grahame, Christine (Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale) (SNP); Greene, Jamie (West Scotland) (LD); Greer, Ross (West Scotland) (Green); Gulhane, Sandesh (Glasgow) (Con); Hamilton, Rachael (Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire) (Con); Harper, Emma (South Scotland) (SNP); Harvie, Patrick (Glasgow) (Green); Hepburn, Jamie (Cumbernauld and Kilsyth) (SNP) Hyslop, Fiona (Linlithgow) (SNP); Johnson, Daniel (Edinburgh Southern) (Lab) Kerr, Liam (North East Scotland) (Con); Kidd, Bill (Glasgow Anniesland) (SNP); Lennon, Monica (Central Scotland) (Lab): Lochhead, Richard (Moray) (SNP); Lumsden, Douglas (North East Scotland) (Con); MacDonald, Gordon (Edinburgh Pentlands) (SNP) Mackay, Gillian (Central Scotland) (Green); Mackay, Rona (Strathkelvin and Bearsden) (SNP); Macpherson, Ben (Edinburgh Northern and Leith) (SNP); Martin, Gillian (Aberdeenshire East) (SNP); McAllan, Màiri (Clydesdale) (SNP): McArthur, Liam (Orkney Islands) (LD); McKee, Ivan (Glasgow Provan) (SNP); McLennan, Paul (East Lothian) (SNP); Minto, Jenni (Argyll and Bute) (SNP); Mochan, Carol (South Scotland) (Lab); Nicoll, Audrey (Aberdeen South and North Kincardine) (SNP); Rennie, Willie (North East Fife) (LD); Robertson, Angus (Edinburgh Central) (SNP); Robison, Shona (Dundee City East) (SNP); Ruskell, Mark (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Green); Slater, Lorna (Lothian) (Green); Smyth, Colin (South Scotland) (Lab); Somerville, Shirley-Anne (Dunfermline) (SNP); Stevenson, Collette (East Kilbride) (SNP); Stewart, Alexander (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con); Stewart, Kaukab (Glasgow Kelvin) (SNP); Stewart, Kevin (Aberdeen Central) (SNP); Sweeney, Paul (Glasgow) (Lab); Thomson, Michelle (Falkirk East) (SNP); Todd, Maree (Caithness, Sutherland and Ross) (SNP); Torrance, David (Kirkcaldy) (SNP); Tweed, Evelyn (Stirling) (SNP); Whitfield, Martin (South Scotland) (Lab); Whitham, Elena (Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley) (SNP); Whittle, Brian (South Scotland) (Con)

The following MSPs voted against:

Adamson, Clare (Motherwell and Wishaw) (SNP); Allan, Alasdair (Na h-Eileanan an Iar) (SNP); Baillie, Jackie (Dumbarton) (Lab); Baker, Claire (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Lab); Balfour, Jeremy (Lothian) (Con); Bibby, Neil (West Scotland) (Lab); Boyack, Sarah (Lothian) (Lab); Brown, Keith (Clackmannanshire and Dunblane) (SNP); Carson, Finlay (Galloway and West Dumfries) (Con); Choudhury, Foysol (Lothian) (Lab); Constance, Angela (Almond Valley) (SNP); Doris, Bob (Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn) (SNP); Duncan-Glancy, Pam (Glasgow) (Lab); Eagle, Tim (Highlands and Islands) (Con); Ewing, Annabelle (Cowdenbeath) (SNP); Ewing, Fergus (Inverness and Nairn) (SNP); Forbes, Kate (Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch) (SNP); Fraser, Murdo (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con); Gallacher, Meghan (Central Scotland) (Con); Golden, Maurice (North East Scotland) (Con); Gosal, Pam (West Scotland) (Con); Gougeon, Mairi (Angus North and Mearns) (SNP); Grant, Rhoda (Highlands and Islands) (Lab); Griffin, Mark (Central Scotland) (Lab); Halcro Johnston, Jamie (Highlands and Islands) (Con); Haughey, Clare (Rutherglen) (SNP); Hoy, Craig (South Scotland) (Con); Kerr, Stephen (Central Scotland) (Con); Leonard, Richard (Central Scotland) (Lab); MacGregor, Fulton (Coatbridge and Chryston) (SNP); Maguire, Ruth (Cunninghame South) (SNP) Proxy vote cast by Rona Mackay; Marra, Michael (North East Scotland) (Lab); Mason, John (Glasgow Shettleston) (Ind); Matheson, Michael (Falkirk West) (SNP); McCall, Roz (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con); McMillan, Stuart (Greenock and Inverclyde) (SNP); McNair, Marie (Clydebank and Milngavie) (SNP); McNeill, Pauline (Glasgow) (Lab); Mountain, Edward (Highlands and Islands) (Con); Mundell, Oliver (Dumfriesshire) (Con); O’Kane, Paul (West Scotland) (Lab); Regan, Ash (Edinburgh Eastern) (Alba); Roddick, Emma (Highlands and Islands) (SNP); Ross, Douglas (Highlands and Islands) (Con); Rowley, Alex (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Lab); Sarwar, Anas (Glasgow) (Lab); Simpson, Graham (Central Scotland) (Con); Smith, Liz (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con); Sturgeon, Nicola (Glasgow Southside) (SNP); Swinney, John (Perthshire North) (SNP); Villalba, Mercedes (North East Scotland) (Lab); Webber, Sue (Lothian) (Con); Wells, Annie (Glasgow) (Con); White, Tess (North East Scotland) (Con); Wishart, Beatrice (Shetland Islands) (LD); Yousaf, Humza (Glasgow Pollok) (SNP)

The following MSP abstained:

Gray, Neil (Airdrie and Shotts) (SNP)