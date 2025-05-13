How Holyrood voted on assisted dying
MSPs backed the general principles of the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill by 70 votes to 56 with one abstention.
Here is a breakdown of how MSPs voted on the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill.
The following MSPs voted for the proposed legislation at stage one:
Adam, George (Paisley) (SNP); Adam, Karen (Banffshire and Buchan Coast) (SNP); Arthur, Tom (Renfrewshire South) (SNP); Beattie, Colin (Midlothian North and Musselburgh) (SNP); Briggs, Miles (Lothian) (Con); Brown, Siobhian (Ayr) (SNP); Burgess, Ariane (Highlands and Islands) (Green); Burnett, Alexander (Aberdeenshire West) (Con); Callaghan, Stephanie (Uddingston and Bellshill) (SNP); Carlaw, Jackson (Eastwood) (Con); Chapman, Maggie (North East Scotland) (Green); Clark, Katy (West Scotland) (Lab); Coffey, Willie (Kilmarnock and Irvine Valley) (SNP); Cole-Hamilton, Alex (Edinburgh Western) (LD); Dey, Graeme (Angus South) (SNP); Don-Innes, Natalie (Renfrewshire North and West) (SNP); Dornan, James (Glasgow Cathcart) (SNP); Dowey, Sharon (South Scotland) (Con); Dunbar, Jackie (Aberdeen Donside) (SNP); Fairlie, Jim (Perthshire South and Kinross-shire) (SNP); Findlay, Russell (West Scotland) (Con); FitzPatrick, Joe (Dundee City West) (SNP); Gibson, Kenneth (Cunninghame North) (SNP); Gilruth, Jenny (Mid Fife and Glenrothes) (SNP); Grahame, Christine (Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale) (SNP); Greene, Jamie (West Scotland) (LD); Greer, Ross (West Scotland) (Green); Gulhane, Sandesh (Glasgow) (Con); Hamilton, Rachael (Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire) (Con); Harper, Emma (South Scotland) (SNP); Harvie, Patrick (Glasgow) (Green); Hepburn, Jamie (Cumbernauld and Kilsyth) (SNP) Hyslop, Fiona (Linlithgow) (SNP); Johnson, Daniel (Edinburgh Southern) (Lab) Kerr, Liam (North East Scotland) (Con); Kidd, Bill (Glasgow Anniesland) (SNP); Lennon, Monica (Central Scotland) (Lab): Lochhead, Richard (Moray) (SNP); Lumsden, Douglas (North East Scotland) (Con); MacDonald, Gordon (Edinburgh Pentlands) (SNP) Mackay, Gillian (Central Scotland) (Green); Mackay, Rona (Strathkelvin and Bearsden) (SNP); Macpherson, Ben (Edinburgh Northern and Leith) (SNP); Martin, Gillian (Aberdeenshire East) (SNP); McAllan, Màiri (Clydesdale) (SNP): McArthur, Liam (Orkney Islands) (LD); McKee, Ivan (Glasgow Provan) (SNP); McLennan, Paul (East Lothian) (SNP); Minto, Jenni (Argyll and Bute) (SNP); Mochan, Carol (South Scotland) (Lab); Nicoll, Audrey (Aberdeen South and North Kincardine) (SNP); Rennie, Willie (North East Fife) (LD); Robertson, Angus (Edinburgh Central) (SNP); Robison, Shona (Dundee City East) (SNP); Ruskell, Mark (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Green); Slater, Lorna (Lothian) (Green); Smyth, Colin (South Scotland) (Lab); Somerville, Shirley-Anne (Dunfermline) (SNP); Stevenson, Collette (East Kilbride) (SNP); Stewart, Alexander (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con); Stewart, Kaukab (Glasgow Kelvin) (SNP); Stewart, Kevin (Aberdeen Central) (SNP); Sweeney, Paul (Glasgow) (Lab); Thomson, Michelle (Falkirk East) (SNP); Todd, Maree (Caithness, Sutherland and Ross) (SNP); Torrance, David (Kirkcaldy) (SNP); Tweed, Evelyn (Stirling) (SNP); Whitfield, Martin (South Scotland) (Lab); Whitham, Elena (Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley) (SNP); Whittle, Brian (South Scotland) (Con)
The following MSPs voted against:
Adamson, Clare (Motherwell and Wishaw) (SNP); Allan, Alasdair (Na h-Eileanan an Iar) (SNP); Baillie, Jackie (Dumbarton) (Lab); Baker, Claire (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Lab); Balfour, Jeremy (Lothian) (Con); Bibby, Neil (West Scotland) (Lab); Boyack, Sarah (Lothian) (Lab); Brown, Keith (Clackmannanshire and Dunblane) (SNP); Carson, Finlay (Galloway and West Dumfries) (Con); Choudhury, Foysol (Lothian) (Lab); Constance, Angela (Almond Valley) (SNP); Doris, Bob (Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn) (SNP); Duncan-Glancy, Pam (Glasgow) (Lab); Eagle, Tim (Highlands and Islands) (Con); Ewing, Annabelle (Cowdenbeath) (SNP); Ewing, Fergus (Inverness and Nairn) (SNP); Forbes, Kate (Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch) (SNP); Fraser, Murdo (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con); Gallacher, Meghan (Central Scotland) (Con); Golden, Maurice (North East Scotland) (Con); Gosal, Pam (West Scotland) (Con); Gougeon, Mairi (Angus North and Mearns) (SNP); Grant, Rhoda (Highlands and Islands) (Lab); Griffin, Mark (Central Scotland) (Lab); Halcro Johnston, Jamie (Highlands and Islands) (Con); Haughey, Clare (Rutherglen) (SNP); Hoy, Craig (South Scotland) (Con); Kerr, Stephen (Central Scotland) (Con); Leonard, Richard (Central Scotland) (Lab); MacGregor, Fulton (Coatbridge and Chryston) (SNP); Maguire, Ruth (Cunninghame South) (SNP) Proxy vote cast by Rona Mackay; Marra, Michael (North East Scotland) (Lab); Mason, John (Glasgow Shettleston) (Ind); Matheson, Michael (Falkirk West) (SNP); McCall, Roz (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con); McMillan, Stuart (Greenock and Inverclyde) (SNP); McNair, Marie (Clydebank and Milngavie) (SNP); McNeill, Pauline (Glasgow) (Lab); Mountain, Edward (Highlands and Islands) (Con); Mundell, Oliver (Dumfriesshire) (Con); O’Kane, Paul (West Scotland) (Lab); Regan, Ash (Edinburgh Eastern) (Alba); Roddick, Emma (Highlands and Islands) (SNP); Ross, Douglas (Highlands and Islands) (Con); Rowley, Alex (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Lab); Sarwar, Anas (Glasgow) (Lab); Simpson, Graham (Central Scotland) (Con); Smith, Liz (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con); Sturgeon, Nicola (Glasgow Southside) (SNP); Swinney, John (Perthshire North) (SNP); Villalba, Mercedes (North East Scotland) (Lab); Webber, Sue (Lothian) (Con); Wells, Annie (Glasgow) (Con); White, Tess (North East Scotland) (Con); Wishart, Beatrice (Shetland Islands) (LD); Yousaf, Humza (Glasgow Pollok) (SNP)
The following MSP abstained:
Gray, Neil (Airdrie and Shotts) (SNP)