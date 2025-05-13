Gallagher brothers back grassroots music projects ahead of return to Manchester

A signed guitar from Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will go on display in Manchester ahead of the band’s return to their home city this summer.

The Epiphone Riviera guitar will be available to view in Selfridges at Exchange Square in the city centre before it is auctioned in September to raise money for grassroots music projects and venues across Manchester.

The announcement of the donation comes as council chiefs predict 1.3 million tourists will flock to the city in “the summer of all summers” for live music, with Oasis’s homecoming gigs the centrepiece.

A spokesperson for Oasis said: “We’re delighted to donate this guitar signed by Liam and Noel to help support Manchester’s grassroots music projects and kickstart the series of celebrations.”

Other donated guitars from famous faces, including Manchester musicians, will also go on display in various shop windows and other venues across the city in July and August.

Guitar-themed artworks, exhibitions and other installations will appear throughout the city’s streets and squares, along with pop-up shops, impromptu performances, music-themed markets and a festival bar.

Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council and local councillor for Burnage ward where the Gallagher brothers grew up, said: “This promises to be the summer of all summers in Manchester as we get set to welcome music fans from every part of the globe for a massive three months of non-stop live music.

“To have the legends that are Oasis back in town for a supersonic string of homecoming gigs front and centre of Manchester this summer is going to be epic.

“A huge thank you also to Liam and Noel for getting behind our end-of-summer guitar auction to help up-and-coming young artists and raise money for our fantastic grassroots music projects and venues across the city.

“It’s an incredible donation from them to kickstart the auction and is certain to attract plenty of bidders on the night.”