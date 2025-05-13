Foragers rescued from Welsh island after eating suspected hemlock

Two experienced foragers had to be rescued from a small Welsh island after eating suspected poisonous hemlock.

Barry Dock RNLI sent a crew to Sully Island, off the coast of Swanbridge in south Wales, where they found two people “showing signs of anxiety”.

It is believed the two people had ingested hemlock, a poisonous plant with umbrella-like clusters of white flowers in summer, which produces a repellent smell when its leaves are crushed.

Hemlock can be fatal even in small amounts, affecting the body’s nervous system, eventually causing death by respiratory failure.

The pair, who were found on the eastern beach on Saturday May 3, were immediately returned to the mainland for treatment, where they were handed to Barry Coastguard Rescue Team.

The rescue team identified elevated pulse rates and provided the pair with oxygen.

In a statement, Bill Kitchen, lifeboat operations manager at Barry Dock RNLI said: “We’ve since been in touch and are very relieved to hear that both have made a full recovery.

“They absolutely made the right call in seeking help – in situations like this, it’s crucial that medical attention is sought without delay. We’re very glad this had a positive outcome.”