British voters back closer ties with EU, polling suggests ahead of summit

British voters back closer farming and defence ties, and a youth exchange scheme with the EU, new polling suggests ahead of a major summit between British and European leaders.

The UK and EU will meet in London on Monday May 19 to discuss closer ties, as part of the Labour Government’s attempt to reset relations with the trade bloc.

Both Sir Keir Starmer and the EU have indicated they want to see closer defence ties ahead of the meeting.

YouGov polling commissioned by pro-EU campaign group Best for Britain has indicated the British public would back this, with 69% of those polled in favour.

The survey of 4,703 adults carried out between the end of March and start of April also found a majority, 53%, backed alignment on animal and plant standards, whereas only 21% were opposed.

Maintaining the same food standards could eliminate costly checks on food products exported across the Channel.

Voters also back a youth mobility scheme, the polling suggested, with 63% in favour and 17% opposed.

Ministers are considering whether to agree such a scheme, which could see young Britons travel to the EU without restrictions to work and study, and vice versa.

The Government has however indicated it would want a cap on numbers.

Best for Britain’s data also suggested the public are happy for ministers to go further in deepening ties with the EU.

Some 52% of those polled said they would be happy to align on all EU rules on goods and products, while 71% were open to a common customs regulation approach.

The polling – which was carried out before the local elections – also suggested Labour voters now considering Reform UK are also supportive of closer ties with the EU.

Reform, which emerged from the Brexit Party, won a broad swathe of council seats from both Labour and the Tories in the local elections at the start of May.

Some 72% of those who were polled and are considering switching their vote from Labour to Reform said they would however back a common customs approach with Europe.

Andrew Lewin, Labour chairman of the UK Trade and Business Commission, said ministers needed to “turn our focus back to the European Union” after striking trade deals with India and the US.

The Welwyn Hatfield MP added: “As our single largest trading partner, the economic prize on offer from a stronger partnership with the European Union is the biggest of all.

“Just 4% of people who voted Labour last July believe the deal currently being talked about ‘goes too far.’ A clear majority of voters who put my party in power are ready for a closer relationship with the European Union.”

Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain, said: “Trade is about trade-offs and this polling shows the British people understand that.

“They support the Government being more ambitious in securing a common sense deal with the EU that removes technical barriers to trade which can bring down prices and boost growth across the UK.”