BBC’s Tim Davie to call for ‘bold collective choice to take on the trust crisis’

The BBC director general is set to call for a “bold collective choice to take on the trust crisis” as he lays out his vision to rebuild the public’s faith in the corporation and embrace the digital age.

In a speech on Wednesday, Tim Davie is expected to set out plans for the BBC to become a leader in AI-powered educational support,.

He will unveil a national support package for people working in the creative industries and discuss the corporation’s plan to transition from broadcast to an internet-based service.

He is set to conclude his speech at a BBC event in Salford by saying: “This is a moment not for hesitation but for a bold, collective choice to take on the trust crisis.

“Let’s make the choice, together, to grow trust, grow hope and grow the United Kingdom.”

Davie will also speak about the BBC’s transition into the digital age (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Davie is also expected to speak about the corporation switching from traditional broadcast methods to online – planned to take place in the 2030s – and outline a proposal for a new streaming media device designed with accessibility in mind.

He is expected to say: “We believe the BBC can once again play a vital role in helping to support and lead a transition which is fair and equitable, where access is guaranteed and no-one is left behind, and where the benefits can be enjoyed by all.”

The 58-year-old is also expected to explain plans to open BBC studios to digital and social media creators, introduce new skills training, funding and facilities access, as well as introducing better routes for emerging talent into mainstream programming.

He is set to say: “We want to draw on the full creative potential of every corner of the UK, whoever you are and wherever you live, you have the chance to build your career in the UK with the BBC and others.”

Davie is also expected to speak about plans to introduce AI to BBC’s Bitesize learning service.

He is expected to say: “We want to put the power and reach of BBC Bitesize behind a Gen AI assistant that could act as a personal learning companion for every child aged seven to 16, evolving and growing for those at different levels of attainment and with different educational needs.”