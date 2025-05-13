Assisting self-harm could result in five-year jail term under proposed offence

Anyone who assists someone to self-harm – such as by giving them a blade or pills – could face up to five years in prison under plans for a new offence.

Ministers are seeking to broaden the law to criminalise those who encourage or assist self-harm online or in person, as part of the Crime and Policing Bill.

The move would mean anyone who intend to cause serious self-harm could be prosecuted, even if that did not lead to any injuries.

Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones said: “The prevalence of serious self-harm, especially in young people, is hugely concerning.

“It is an awful truth that some people encourage or assist such behaviour, and one I wanted to draw attention to during Mental Health Awareness Week.

“Whether encouragement is by communication, or more directly by assistance, the outcome is the same.

“We are determined that anybody intending to see others harm themselves is stopped and dealt with in the strongest way.”

Under the Online Safety Act 2023, it is already illegal to encourage or assist suicide or self-harm through content online.

But the change to the law seeks to replace the existing offence to cover all ways self-harm could be aided.

It is understood the new legislation will not criminalise anyone who did not have the intention to cause harm, such as by sharing experiences of self-harm or discussing the issue.

Guidance on self-harm suggests it can occur at any age but there is evidence of a “recent increase” in prevalence among young people in England, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in 2022.