Starmer hosts Swedish PM in Downing Street

Britain’s relationship with Sweden is “as strong as it has ever been”, Sir Keir Starmer said as he welcomed the Swedish prime minister to Downing Street on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with Ulf Kristersson was the third between the two men in four days, having spoken at the Joint Expeditionary Force summit in Oslo last Friday and again in Kyiv on Saturday.

Welcoming Mr Kristersson to Number 10 “at a really important time”, Sir Keir said: “I think our relationship is as strong as it has ever been.

“We think alike and act alike, particularly on issues like Ukraine and global affairs.”

Mr Kristersson in turn praised Sir Keir for taking on a “leadership responsibility”, and said the meeting showed “how much we appreciate the way you are acting together with the rest of us in Europe right now”.

Earlier in the day, Mr Kristersson had met with British and Swedish defence companies.

Sweden joined Nato last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and has backed Britain and France’s plans for a “coalition of the willing” to deploy a peacekeeping force in the event of a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow.

On Monday, Sweden joined other Nordic and Baltic countries in reiterating calls for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and commending Volodymyr Zelensky for his willingness to meet Vladimir Putin in person.