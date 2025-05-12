Proposed changes to space requirements in nurseries ‘could lead to overcrowding’

The Government’s proposals to change minimum space requirements in early years settings to help with the expansion of funded childcare could result in “overcrowding”, a charity has warned.

The “quality of provision” in early years and childcare settings could be affected if the implementation of proposed reforms are not properly monitored, according to the Early Years Alliance (EYA).

The Department for Education (DfE) has launched a consultation on possible changes to the indoor floor space requirements per child in the early years foundation stage (EYFS) frameworks in England.

It comes as the expansion of funded childcare – which was introduced by the Conservative government – began being rolled out in England in April last year for working parents of two-year-olds.

Working parents of children older than nine months are also now able to access 15 hours of funded childcare a week, before the full roll-out of 30 hours a week to all eligible families in September.

The DfE consultation is seeking views on whether or not “free-flow” outdoor areas should be able to be included in floor space measurements for two-year-olds and above.

Currently, outdoor areas cannot be included in the EYFS indoor space measurements where indoor activity in a building forms the main part of, or is integral to, the early years provision.

Neil Leitch, chief executive of the EYA, said: “While we recognise that some settings may welcome the additional flexibility that would be created by this change, we remain concerned about the impact that such a policy could have on the quality of provision – and in particular, the risk that these reforms could result in overcrowding in some settings if the implementation, assuming these proposals go ahead, is not properly monitored.

“We’re clear that ensuring the safety and well-being of young children must always be at the heart of early years education and care.

“And yet, as we get closer to the final stage of the entitlement expansion, it appears that the need to create new places is constantly being prioritised over and above the need to ensure the consistent delivery of high-quality early years provision.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said women would be given added ‘freedom’ to have more children by expanded government-funded childcare (Aaron Chown/PA)

From Monday, working parents of children who turn nine-months-old before September 1 can apply to access up to 30 hours of funded childcare per week.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said women would be given added “freedom” to have more children by expanded government-funded childcare.

She told the Daily Mail: “They will be able to make choices about the career that’s right for them, the hours that they want, but also (have) the freedom to think about family size and how many children they want to have, with support from the Government around childcare hours.

“That brings huge benefits to working women and this is a generational shift in terms of the new funding that’s been put in place.”

Purnima Tanuku, chief executive of the National Day Nurseries Association, said: “Consulting on the use of outdoor space is a positive step that recognises changes in research and best practice about how children can learn and develop in the outdoor environment.

“It will be important to ensure that this approach is based on best practice and what is best for children.

“There is also a need to review the indoor space requirements because no-one knows how they were defined and have not been reviewed in living memory.

“However, even if providers can increase capacity based on space, providers are still telling us that they need more staff to be able to meet local demand for places.”

A DfE spokeswoman said: “As we deliver on our ambitious Plan for Change to get more children ready for school at age five, we are exploring new ways to help providers offer more high-quality childcare places for working families, that include access to outdoor space.

“Outdoor play provides huge benefits to children, providers strongly support these proposals and the consultation is clear we would include safeguards to prevent overcrowding and to make sure any outdoor space used is high quality and beneficial to children’s development.

“This comes alongside over £8 billion in funding, our rollout of school-based nurseries and new early years qualifications to help deliver an early years system that gives every child the best start in life.”