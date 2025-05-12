PM risks ‘legitimising far-right violence’ with ‘island of strangers’ claim – MP

Sir Keir Starmer’s claim that Britain could become an “island of strangers” risks “legitimising the same far-right violence” seen in last summer’s riots, according to a Labour MP.

Charities and Labour backbenchers raised concerns over the language used by the Prime Minister as he outlined the need for better integration in the country, alongside measures aimed at reducing the number of people coming to the UK.

Sir Keir highlighted the importance of “fair rules” in shaping a country’s values and people’s rights, responsibilities and obligations, adding: “Without them, we risk becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together.”

But Labour MP Olivia Blake (Sheffield Hallam), speaking after Home Secretary Yvette Cooper made a statement on the Government’s immigration plans, told the Commons: “Does the Secretary of State agree with me that far from being strangers, migrants are our neighbours, friends and family, an integral part and members of our communities, and that moves to cast them as strangers are both divisive and hostile, and risk legitimising the same far-right violence we saw in last year’s summer riots?

“Have we learnt nothing?”

Ms Cooper replied: “As I set out in my statement, the people who have come here from abroad through very many generations, contributing to our economy and our country, been part of our community and making our country what it is, that is who we are as a country because of that history, and it will continue to be important for our future.

“We do want people to be able to integrate, to be able to share with neighbours, and that is why some of the provisions around ensuring that we support integration and support English language are so important as well.”

Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East, said: “Migrants are being scapegoated for problems that they didn’t cause and to be truthful these arbitrary measures won’t fix those problems and they will harm migrants – people who need social care, our economy, anyone who fears racial abuse, which the rhetoric surrounding this emboldens.

“Why are we trying to ape Reform when that will do nothing to improve our constituents’ lives and just stoke more division?”

Labour MP Cat Smith (Lancaster and Wyre) told the Commons that academic staff “are feeling quite hurt and upset by some of the language that has been used, particularly the language around an island of strangers”.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who lost the Labour whip last year after rebelling on a welfare vote, accused Sir Keir of “reflecting the language” of Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood speech” in the 1960s.

The Independent MP for Hayes and Harlington said: “When legislation of this nature is being introduced that is serious and could be contentious, it’s critically important that ministers use careful language.

“When the Prime Minister referred to … an island of strangers, reflecting the language of Enoch Powell, does she realise how shockingly divisive that could be?”

Ms Cooper replied: “The point that the Prime Minister has repeatedly made is that we need people to be able to integrate, to be able to be part of our communities, to be able to share with our neighbours, and that does mean being able to speak English.

“That is very important and it’s why we are increasing the English language standards, not just for main visa applicants, but also for partners, for spouses, for dependants, adult dependants who come as well, because too often they have been isolated in communities if they are unable to speak English, that can also lead to greater exploitation as well.”

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer also told the Commons: “The Prime Minister’s ‘island of strangers’ speech sounded like something straight out of the Reform-Trump playbook.”

Care4Calais, a refugee charity, said the Prime Minister’s “dangerous” rhetoric risked fanning the flames of the far-right, and called on him to apologise.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “It’s right that ministers look to address concern over immigration, but the public wants principled competence rather than populist performance.”

Natasha Tsangarides, associate director of advocacy at Freedom from Torture, said: “Successive governments have been hooked on the cheap political points they can score by punching down on migrants, and it appears that this Labour Government is no different.”

The Prime Minister’s press secretary signalled ministers would continue with their plans despite opposition from the back benches.

Asked if the Government was concerned about opposition from the Labour left, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “Look, the British public has elected us to do a job, and that’s to roll up our sleeves and get on with fixing this problem.

“For years, we’ve seen an open border experiment under the last government, and we’re doing what’s right, ending the talk and no action.

“Labour will bring control, in line with British values, which is fairness and firmness, and strength and decency, and putting British workers first.”