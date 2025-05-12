Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson will be honoured at Windsor Castle.

The 23-year-old was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) after winning gold in the 800m at the Paris Olympics and being named Sports Personality of the Year in 2024.

She is among those who will be honoured on Tuesday.

Also due to attend the investiture ceremony is former F1 driver and Sky Sports broadcaster Martin Brundle, 65, who was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours list.

Meanwhile, retired Merseyside Police detective chief superintendent Mark Baker, who investigated the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, will receive a King’s Police Medal (KPM).

Nine-year-old Olivia was fatally shot by drug dealer Thomas Cashman, who was later sentenced to life with a minimum term of 42 years in April 2023.

Gail and Jason O’Shea, from Brentwood, Essex, will also be honoured, having been made MBEs for charitable services to terminally and seriously ill children after co-founding Wipe Away Those Tears.