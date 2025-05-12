Nurses determined to ‘fight for more’, union boss says

There is a determination across the nursing profession in England to “fight for more”, a union boss has said, amid hints that strike action could be on the horizon.

Speaking to delegates at the Royal College of Nursing’s annual conference in Liverpool, Professor Nicola Ranger said: “I’m not here today to tell you that we’re going on strike, but I’m not here today to tell you that we are not going on strike.”

The RCN’s general secretary and chief executive added: “That’s not my call. You need to decide how you feel. We will plan together and get what’s best for nursing and what it needs.”

It comes weeks after the NHS Pay Review Body recommended a pay rise of about 3% for nurses for the year 2025-26.

However, there is yet to be an announcement on pay.

Prof Ranger urged ministers: “Do not sail close to the wind.

“Continue to insult this profession, leave it ailing and underpaid this summer, and you will know that this could escalate.

“If you think we won’t bare our teeth, I am telling you we will.”

Nurses staged unprecedented industrial action over pay in 2022 and 2023.

However in June 2023, the threat of more strikes by nurses ended because a ballot on further walkouts failed to meet the legal threshold of 50%.

“I can feel the determination across this profession to fight for more, and it’s bigger than our pay, and it is always about patience,” Prof Ranger said.

She also warned over “dreadfully unsafe” staffing levels, with one nurse caring for 15 to 20 patients.

“And now we’re hearing that hospitals are cutting staffing levels again and making people redundant,” she said. “We will fight every step of the way.”