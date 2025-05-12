No 10 hits out at ‘desperate’ Russia after claims about drugs on leaders’ train

Downing Street has hit out at “fake news” after Russia fuelled claims that cocaine was on the table as Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz chatted on a train to Kyiv.

The French president could be seen removing a tissue from the table as the three leaders chatted, but viral videos claimed it was a suspicious bag of white powder.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova shared the video, claiming “they forgot to put away their paraphernalia” before journalists arrived in the carriage.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We obviously don’t know who’s behind that particular misinformation.

“But we’ve obviously seen attempts like this in the past, particularly emanating from the Russian state, as it increasingly becomes more desperate in relation to to the war in Ukraine.”

He added: “I don’t plan on commenting any further on obviously fake news such as this.”

Emmanuel Macron removed the tissue so it would not be seen in photographs as the leaders chatted on Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister, the French president and German chancellor Mr Merz travelled to Kyiv together on Friday.

In a post on X, the Elysee Palace said: “When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs.

“This fake news is being spread by France’s enemies, both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation.”